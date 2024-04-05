Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Widnes have convincingly won their opening two league games of the season, 44-8 against Barrow Raiders and 28-10 against Swinton Lions, both on home soil, and sit top above favourites Wakefield Trinity, Sheffield Eagles and Whitehaven on points difference going into this weekend’s round three fixtures.

The Rams enter the contest in high spirits following their tremendous 24-4 victory over Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs on Good Friday and will be confident against the Vikings after dumping them out of the Challenge Cup last season while they were in League 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten of the 17 who featured in that famous win, which took place just over a year ago on April 2, played in last Friday’s win over Batley with Ferguson believing his squad is capable of producing another eye-catching performance on Sunday.

Action from the Good Friday Championship clash between Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

He said: “We know that the team we assembled had a good chance to compete in the Championship. We obviously showed last year that we could compete at Championship level and my main aim when I took this job was to retain most of that squad because I knew it could be a good Championship side.

“We are gelling and we have also brought in the correct staff, bringing in Marchy (Paul March) has helped us out massively. Me being a middle player, I can help the middles and Marchy can help the backs.

“It is showing now that we are gelling together and hopefully, week in week out, we can get stronger and stronger and hopefully we can keep picking up wins.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Widnes are a big physical side and they always compete really well. They’ve had a big win against Swinton but hopefully we can make it a bit hostile down here and we come away with the spoils again.

“We have got strength in numbers at the minute. We are blessed that we have only got one injury that is sort of long term but we have got a team that is competing for positions.