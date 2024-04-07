Live

Championship: Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Halifax Panthers and Batley Bulldogs.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Apr 2024, 14:05 BST
The Shay Stadium. Photo by Simon Hall.The Shay Stadium. Photo by Simon Hall.
The Shay Stadium. Photo by Simon Hall.

We will bring you all the major updates from The Shay as Brandon Moore returns to Fax for the first time since his move to the Bulldogs at the end of last season. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.

Championship: Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs LIVE

16:45 BST

Full time

Stay with us a for a match report on the website, followed by reaction from Liam Finn (on the Courier website) and Mark Moxon (on the Reporter Series website). Batley still searching for the first league win of 2024 as Fax’s first home league game ends in triumph. Thank you for your company this afternoon.

16:43 BST

Full time

Halifax record an 18-10 victory over Batley in an attiritonal affair here at The Shay! Fax defended for their lives in that second half.

16:42 BST

PENALTY

That seals it! Jouffret knocks over a penalty with the last touch to seal the win for Fax!

18-10

16:40 BST

79

Six points the difference! Can Batley do it?! One minute 18 seconds left on the clock!

16-10

16:40 BST

79

The conversion doesn’t reach!

16-10

16:39 BST

79

But they can’t keep Joe Burton out!! Kear finds the winger on the left and he’s over!

16-10

16:38 BST

78

Batley still with ball in hand. They have had set after set but Fax defending really proudly.

16-6

16:32 BST

73

Fax defending for their lives here trying to keep Batley out!

16-6

16:21 BST

62

Joe Keyes is helped off the field with an injury. Hope that isn’t too serious.

16-6

16:19 BST

60

Into the final quarter here at The Shay. Can Fax hold on? Or will the Bulldogs produce a comeback just like they tried to at Wembley the last time they met in August?

16-6

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Batley BulldogsHalifax Panthers