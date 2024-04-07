Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Halifax Panthers and Batley Bulldogs.

Championship: Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from The Shay as Brandon Moore returns to Fax for the first time since his move to the Bulldogs at the end of last season. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.
Full time
Stay with us a for a match report on the website, followed by reaction from Liam Finn (on the Courier website) and Mark Moxon (on the Reporter Series website). Batley still searching for the first league win of 2024 as Fax’s first home league game ends in triumph. Thank you for your company this afternoon.
Halifax record an 18-10 victory over Batley in an attiritonal affair here at The Shay! Fax defended for their lives in that second half.
PENALTY
That seals it! Jouffret knocks over a penalty with the last touch to seal the win for Fax!
18-10
Six points the difference! Can Batley do it?! One minute 18 seconds left on the clock!
The conversion doesn’t reach!
But they can’t keep Joe Burton out!! Kear finds the winger on the left and he’s over!
16-10
Batley still with ball in hand. They have had set after set but Fax defending really proudly.
Fax defending for their lives here trying to keep Batley out!
Joe Keyes is helped off the field with an injury. Hope that isn’t too serious.
Into the final quarter here at The Shay. Can Fax hold on? Or will the Bulldogs produce a comeback just like they tried to at Wembley the last time they met in August?
16-6