Championship: Dewsbury Rams v York Knights LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Jun 2024, 14:11 BST
FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury RamsFLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams
Welcome to our live coverage of Dewsbury Rams’ round 11 Championship clash at home to York Knights.

We’ll bring you all the major updates from the bottom-of-the-table encounter as the Rams look to put a stop to a run of eight straight league defeats against a York side who are just one place and four points above them in the standings. We will also have a match report and and reaction from the Dewsbury camp.

16:42 BST

Full time hooter

There goes the hooter. A dominant performance from York Knights. They have thrashed Dewsbury 40-0.

16:42 BST

Conversion

No mistake right in front of the posts from Dagger.

0-40

16:40 BST

Try

Ukuma Taai spots a gap!

0-38

16:36 BST

Conversion

Dagger makes it three from seven with the boot.

0-34

16:34 BST

Try

Jordan Thompson proves too strong and powerful to handle.

0-32

16:21 BST

62

Into the final quarter here. Dewsbury second best throughout.

0-28

16:20 BST

Trr - noo!

Brown thinks he has scored a superb hat-trick try, but the referee has disallowed it.

0-28

16:16 BST

Conversion

Dagger is on target this time.

0-28

16:15 BST

Try

Hingano is over for his second of the afternoon after a great stretch. York stretch their lead.

0-26

16:14 BST

Try

Another one for the visitors...

0-26

