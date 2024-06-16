Championship: Dewsbury Rams v York Knights LIVE
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the bottom-of-the-table encounter as the Rams look to put a stop to a run of eight straight league defeats against a York side who are just one place and four points above them in the standings. We will also have a match report and and reaction from the Dewsbury camp.
Full time hooter
There goes the hooter. A dominant performance from York Knights. They have thrashed Dewsbury 40-0.
Conversion
No mistake right in front of the posts from Dagger.
0-40
Try
Ukuma Taai spots a gap!
0-38
Conversion
Dagger makes it three from seven with the boot.
0-34
Try
Jordan Thompson proves too strong and powerful to handle.
0-32
Into the final quarter here. Dewsbury second best throughout.
0-28
Trr - noo!
Brown thinks he has scored a superb hat-trick try, but the referee has disallowed it.
0-28
Conversion
Dagger is on target this time.
0-28
Try
Hingano is over for his second of the afternoon after a great stretch. York stretch their lead.
0-26
Try
Another one for the visitors...
0-26
