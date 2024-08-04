Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from this Round 18 West Yorkshire derby, as well as a match report, reaction from both camps and some fantastic photos on the Dewsbury Reporter and Wakefield Express websites after the game.
Full time
Full time
A routine win for Wakefield Trinity against the Championship’s strugglers, Dewsbury Rams. But Paul March’s men gave it a good shot. In the end, a hat-trick for Max Jowitt leads the way for Trin in a 42-16 win.
Full time
Dewsbury Rams 16-42 Wakefield Trinity
Conversion...
Turner can’t add the extras. It finishes Dewsbury 16-42 Wakefield.
The hooter sounds at FLAIR Stadium before Turner has taken the conversion. It will be the last kick of the game.
16-42
The Rams are celebrating as Lewis Carr goes over in the corner.
16-42
Conversion
Jowitt can’t convert his own try.
12-42
Wakefield work the ball neatly to the right and Jowitt is in a great position to go over. His third of the afternoon.
12-42
TRRRYYY
HAT-TRICK FOR MAX JOWITT!!
12-42
We have just over five minutes remaining here. Wakefield lead 38-12.
Conversion...
...is missed by Jowitt! Right in front of the posts!
12-38
It’s another try for Trin. Toby Boothroyd dances his way through a massive gap.
12-38
Conversion
That’s a lovely kick from Jowitt from the touchline. I was right behind that one. It had a lovely curl on it.
12-34
It looks like a Rams error as Pratt picks up the loose ball and races over.
12-32
A quick-fire double for Trin! Oliver Pratt is over!
12-32
Conversion
Jowitte makes it four from five.
12-28
And it’s Jowitt with his second of the afternoon.
12-26
