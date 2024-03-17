Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Halifax Panthers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the game as Liam Finn returns to the his former club with Fax having guided the Rams to the League 1 title in 2023. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.
Twins
There will be some sibling rivalry this afternoon as Dewsbury's Curtis Davies comes up against twin brother Connor Davies who signed for Halifax from Dewsbury ahead of the 2024 campaign! Will be interesting to see them two do battle!
Warm ups complete
Both sides have completed their pre-match warm-up routines and are applauded off. Kick off is about five minutes away.
Fax in 2024
Fax's defence of their 1895 title didn't last very long as they were knocked out at the group stage. However, they are still in the Challenge Cup after wins against Whitehaven, Hammersmith Hills Hoists and York Acorn. Next up, Catalalans Dragons at The Shay this time next week!
Sunday, February 11
The date of Dewsbury's last competitive game in 2024, as York Knights knocked them out of the Challenge Cup. That followed on from two defeats in the 1895 Cup at the hands of Keighley Cougars and Bradford Bulls. How will they cope physically against the Panthers this afternoon?
Team News
And this is how Halifax line up:
Woodburn-Hall, Saltonstall, McComb, Tibbs, Eden, Jouffret, Keyes, Tangata, Inman, Larroyer, Kavanagh, Gee, C Davies
Interchanges: Widdop, Fairbank, Lannon, O Davies
This is how Dewsbury line up this afternoon:
O’Connor, Whiteley, Greensmith, M Walker, Carr, Hookem, Turner, Beckett, Davies, Bibby, Garside, Dawson, Collinson
Interchanges: Rush, Billington, J Walker, Hird
Opening game
Whoever was in charge of the fixture generator ahead of this new Championship season definitely had a cheeky smile on their face when determining the first round of games!
The Return of Liam Finn
What a fixture to get both teams' league season started! Liam Finn, who guided Dewsbury Rams to the League 1 title in 2023, returns as head coach of Halifax Panthers! It should be a cracker!
Welcome
Hello and a very warm welcome to FLAIR Stadium for Dewsbury and Halifax's opening game of the Championship season!