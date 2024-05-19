Live

Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Featherstone Rovers LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th May 2024, 14:28 BST
FLAIR Stadium ahead of Dewsbury Rams versus Featherstone Rovers.FLAIR Stadium ahead of Dewsbury Rams versus Featherstone Rovers.
Dewsbury Rams entertain Featherstone Rovers in Round 8 of the Betfred Championship this afternoon.

We will bring you all the major updates from the game as the Rams look to climb off the bottom of the table while Fev seek to continue their impressive form. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.

16:19 BST

58

To be fair, it’s still only a two-score game. The Rams need the next one surely to stand any chance.

12-24

16:18 BST

Conversion missed

Addy misses the conversion.

12-24

16:17 BST

16:09 BST

48

The Rams have had plenty of defending to do at the start of this second half but Fev have been unable to add to their tally. Dewsbury still in this. The next try is so, so important.

12-20

16:00 BST

Second half

Dewsbury get the second half started.

12-20

15:59 BST

Second half

The teams are back out for the second half.

15:47 BST

Half-time

It took a while but Fev finally go going in the end. The Rams made a superb start with those tries from Garside and Restall but Fev have responded well with four tries - two of which came after Dewsbury’s Jacob Hookem was sent to the sin bin. It’s now the Rams who have it all to do in the second half.

12-20

15:46 BST

Last action

The hooter has sounded by the Rams have one last chance. But Turner’s kick is claimed and that will be that for the first 40.

12-20

15:45 BST

40

Fev are nearly over for a fifth try but Massey is held up on the line.

12-20

