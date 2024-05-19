Dewsbury Rams entertain Featherstone Rovers in Round 8 of the Betfred Championship this afternoon.

Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Featherstone Rovers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the game as the Rams look to climb off the bottom of the table while Fev seek to continue their impressive form. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.
To be fair, it’s still only a two-score game. The Rams need the next one surely to stand any chance.
12-24
Conversion missed
Addy misses the conversion.
12-24
TRYYYY
It has been coming. Try for Featherstone and that should be that. Minikin has his second over on the far side.
12-24
12-24
The Rams have had plenty of defending to do at the start of this second half but Fev have been unable to add to their tally. Dewsbury still in this. The next try is so, so important.
12-20
Second half
Dewsbury get the second half started.
12-20
Second half
The teams are back out for the second half.
Half-time
It took a while but Fev finally go going in the end. The Rams made a superb start with those tries from Garside and Restall but Fev have responded well with four tries - two of which came after Dewsbury’s Jacob Hookem was sent to the sin bin. It’s now the Rams who have it all to do in the second half.
12-20
Last action
The hooter has sounded by the Rams have one last chance. But Turner’s kick is claimed and that will be that for the first 40.
12-20
Fev are nearly over for a fifth try but Massey is held up on the line.
12-20
