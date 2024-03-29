Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from highly anticipated clash as the local rivals meet in just round two of the 2024 league season at FLAIR Stadium. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter on the Reporter Series website.
Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs LIVE
Sin Bin
Following that, both sides have a player sent to the sin bin!
6-0
It's all kicking off again, this time behind the Batley posts after they concede a penalty. Just boiling over a little bit now.
6-0
The start to this second half is like the ending to the first as there is a scrap over on the far side. And Dewsbury end up with the ball on half way.
6-0
Second half
And we are back under way for the second 40.
6-0
Half time
Stay with us. It's time to get warmed up and we'll be right back with you for the second half.
Half time
Dewsbury Rams lead Batley Bulldogs 6-0 at the break thanks to Curtis Davies' try, which was made by the immensely impressive Bailey O'Connor. The full back has had a great game. Batley will be disappointed they were unable to make some early pressure count. But once the Rams got their noses in front they have looked comfortable.
Half time
And there goes the half time hooter!
6-0
So close to a second try for the Rams. O'Connor again involved as he tries to find Perry Whiteley but the winger can't hold it cleanly. He was away then too.
6-0
Another scuffle ensues now! It's spicing up as the half draws nearer to a close.
6-0
Great chasing by Lewis Carr to tackle Joe Burton deep in the Batley half. 10 seconds later, everyone is involved in a brawl! It's the Heavy Woollen Derby! It means a lot!
6-0