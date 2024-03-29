Live

Welcome to our live coverage of the Heavy Woollen Derby between Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs in the Betfred Championship.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Mar 2024, 16:09 GMT
The South Stand at FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

We will bring you all the major updates from highly anticipated clash as the local rivals meet in just round two of the 2024 league season at FLAIR Stadium. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter on the Reporter Series website.

18:07 GMT

Sin Bin

Following that, both sides have a player sent to the sin bin!

6-0

18:06 GMT

47

It's all kicking off again, this time behind the Batley posts after they concede a penalty. Just boiling over a little bit now.

6-0

18:04 GMT

45

The start to this second half is like the ending to the first as there is a scrap over on the far side. And Dewsbury end up with the ball on half way.

6-0

17:58 GMT

Second half

And we are back under way for the second 40.

6-0

17:47 GMT

Half time

Stay with us. It's time to get warmed up and we'll be right back with you for the second half.

17:47 GMT

Half time

Dewsbury Rams lead Batley Bulldogs 6-0 at the break thanks to Curtis Davies' try, which was made by the immensely impressive Bailey O'Connor. The full back has had a great game. Batley will be disappointed they were unable to make some early pressure count. But once the Rams got their noses in front they have looked comfortable.

17:45 GMT

Half time

And there goes the half time hooter!

6-0

17:45 GMT

40

So close to a second try for the Rams. O'Connor again involved as he tries to find Perry Whiteley but the winger can't hold it cleanly. He was away then too.

6-0

17:43 GMT

40

Another scuffle ensues now! It's spicing up as the half draws nearer to a close.

6-0

17:42 GMT

39

Great chasing by Lewis Carr to tackle Joe Burton deep in the Batley half. 10 seconds later, everyone is involved in a brawl! It's the Heavy Woollen Derby! It means a lot!

6-0

