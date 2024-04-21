Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Batley Bulldogs and Wakefield Trinity.

Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates of this round five league clash from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, as well as a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.
Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Wakefield Trinity LIVE
Full time
Thank you for your company this afternoon as the Wakey players receive a tremendous reception on their way off the pitch. Three tries in seven second half minutes, after Batley had led for the first time at 14-12, proved decisive in the end. We will have the thoughts of Moxon and Powell, and a match report, online very shortly.
Full time
The hooter goes as Jowitt kicks over a penalty! In the end, a comfortable win for Wakefield, 14-34, but Batley did so well to recover from that 12-0 deficit!
Batley’s Adam Gledhill is sent to the sin for the final five minutes.
14-32
Conversion missed
Jowitt is off target again with the conversion.
14-32
Iain Thornley is the one to charge over on the far side!
14-32
TRRRRYYY! Wakefield have another one!!
14-32
Conversion missed
But Jowitt’s conversion attempt strikes the post and to safety, as far as the Bulldogs are concerned.
14-28
TRRRYYY - Wakefield are over again and that might be that! Jack Croft glides over after a superb inside pass from Walmsley.
14-28
Conversion
Jowitt makes it four out of four with the boot.
14-24
TRRRYYY - It’s another one for Wakefield! Matty Ashurst spins out of the tackle and grounds the ball!
14-22