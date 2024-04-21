Live

Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Batley Bulldogs and Wakefield Trinity.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Apr 2024, 14:39 BST
We will bring you all the major updates of this round five league clash from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, as well as a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.

16:44 BST

Full time

Thank you for your company this afternoon as the Wakey players receive a tremendous reception on their way off the pitch. Three tries in seven second half minutes, after Batley had led for the first time at 14-12, proved decisive in the end. We will have the thoughts of Moxon and Powell, and a match report, online very shortly.

16:43 BST

Full time

The hooter goes as Jowitt kicks over a penalty! In the end, a comfortable win for Wakefield, 14-34, but Batley did so well to recover from that 12-0 deficit!

16:35 BST

75

Batley’s Adam Gledhill is sent to the sin for the final five minutes.

14-32

16:32 BST

Conversion missed

Jowitt is off target again with the conversion.

14-32

16:31 BST

70

Iain Thornley is the one to charge over on the far side!

14-32

16:30 BST

70

TRRRRYYY! Wakefield have another one!!

14-32

16:18 BST

Conversion missed

But Jowitt’s conversion attempt strikes the post and to safety, as far as the Bulldogs are concerned.

14-28

16:17 BST

57

TRRRYYY - Wakefield are over again and that might be that! Jack Croft glides over after a superb inside pass from Walmsley.

14-28

16:14 BST

Conversion

Jowitt makes it four out of four with the boot.

14-24

16:13 BST

54

TRRRYYY - It’s another one for Wakefield! Matty Ashurst spins out of the tackle and grounds the ball!

14-22

