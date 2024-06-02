Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Batley Bulldogs and Wembley-bound Sheffield Eagles.

We will bring you all the major updates from The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as Batley look to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time this season against a Sheffield outfit who are preparing for a trip to Wembley in the 1895 Cup final against Wakefield Trinity next Saturday. We will also have a match report and reaction from Batley head coach Mark Moxon.