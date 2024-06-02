Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Sheffield Eagles LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as Batley look to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time this season against a Sheffield outfit who are preparing for a trip to Wembley in the 1895 Cup final against Wakefield Trinity next Saturday. We will also have a match report and reaction from Batley head coach Mark Moxon.
Full time
Stay with us for a match report and reaction from Mark Moxon. Time to catch your breath! See you all soon!
Full time
That was quite a second half performance. Full domination from the Bulldogs. Very, very impressive.
FULL TIME
The hooter blares out. Batley have won! Incredible stuff!!
Conversion
Woods makes no mistake with the conversion.
31-18
TRRRRYYYYY
And Batley take full advantage!!! Manning, who is back on, goes over!! And that is that. What a comeback!
29-18
It was Marsh who has been sent off.
Red Card
It goes from bad to worse for Sheffield as they have a man sent off.
25-18
Into the final three minutes...
25-18
We have about eight minutes remaining. Calmness personified from Hooley.
25-18
DROP GOAL!!
Luke Hooley sends over a drop goal!
25-18
