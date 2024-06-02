Live

Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Sheffield Eagles LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 14:24 BST
The Fox's Biscuits StadiumThe Fox's Biscuits Stadium
Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Batley Bulldogs and Wembley-bound Sheffield Eagles.

We will bring you all the major updates from The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as Batley look to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time this season against a Sheffield outfit who are preparing for a trip to Wembley in the 1895 Cup final against Wakefield Trinity next Saturday. We will also have a match report and reaction from Batley head coach Mark Moxon.

16:45 BST

Full time

Stay with us for a match report and reaction from Mark Moxon. Time to catch your breath! See you all soon!

16:44 BST

Full time

That was quite a second half performance. Full domination from the Bulldogs. Very, very impressive.

16:44 BST

FULL TIME

The hooter blares out. Batley have won! Incredible stuff!!

16:43 BST

Conversion

Woods makes no mistake with the conversion.

31-18

16:41 BST

TRRRRYYYYY

And Batley take full advantage!!! Manning, who is back on, goes over!! And that is that. What a comeback!

29-18

16:41 BST

78

It was Marsh who has been sent off.

16:40 BST

Red Card

It goes from bad to worse for Sheffield as they have a man sent off.

25-18

16:39 BST

77

Into the final three minutes...

25-18

16:33 BST

72

We have about eight minutes remaining. Calmness personified from Hooley.

25-18

16:33 BST

DROP GOAL!!

Luke Hooley sends over a drop goal!

25-18

