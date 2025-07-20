Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Halifax Panthers LIVE
We will bring you all of the major updates from this Round 18 contest at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as well as a match report on the Reporter Series and Courier websites and reaction from both camps. Kick off is at 3pm.
TRY!
The Bulldogs extend their lead! Robbie Butterworth is over in this near corner.
14-6
A Jouffret kick goes out on the full and Batley will get a first chance to get some position up the slope.
10-6
Fax look to spread it right with Jouffret pulling the strings but Batley survive.
10-6
Fax have been able to keep Batley pegged in their own 20 at the start of this second half. But they don’t have any points to show for their efforts so far.
10-6
Batley are playing up the hill in this second half. Fax are playing down the famous slope.
10-6
The boot of Jouffret gets the second half underway.
10-6
Second half
Both teams are back out for the second half.
10-6
Half time
We will be right back with you for coverage of the second half.
10-6
Half time
The hooter sounds on a soggy afternoon at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium. Batley lead Halifax 10-6.
Penalty
And Woods makes no mistake. It’s three out of three for him this afternoon.
10-6
Penalty
Yet another penalty in Batley’s favour and they will look to extend the lead with the boot of Woods.
8-6
There is no stop-clock in the stadium today, so we might have a little more than five minutes left of this first half.
8-6
Woods slots it over. Batley back in front.
8-6
Scores are level with the kick to come...
6-6
Alistair Leak did all the hard work prior, with Lucas Walshaw then powering over from close range.
6-6
TRY!
Batley do indeed make the pressure pay and hit back!
6-6
The Bulldogs follow that up by winning another penalty. They are piling on the pressure here.
2-6
Chaotic period of play as Batley keep the ball alive on the last, ending with a high kick which is knocked on by Butterworth.
2-6
