Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Halifax Panthers LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Jul 2025, 13:49 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2025, 14:15 BST
The Fox's Biscuits Stadium.placeholder image
The Fox's Biscuits Stadium.
Welcome to our live coverage of this West Yorkshire derby between Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers in the Betfred Championship.

We will bring you all of the major updates from this Round 18 contest at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as well as a match report on the Reporter Series and Courier websites and reaction from both camps. Kick off is at 3pm.

16:11 BST

TRY!

The Bulldogs extend their lead! Robbie Butterworth is over in this near corner.

14-6

16:07 BST

50

A Jouffret kick goes out on the full and Batley will get a first chance to get some position up the slope.

10-6

16:03 BST

46

Fax look to spread it right with Jouffret pulling the strings but Batley survive.

10-6

16:01 BST

45

Fax have been able to keep Batley pegged in their own 20 at the start of this second half. But they don’t have any points to show for their efforts so far.

10-6

15:57 BST

41

Batley are playing up the hill in this second half. Fax are playing down the famous slope.

10-6

15:56 BST

41

The boot of Jouffret gets the second half underway.

10-6

15:55 BST

Second half

Both teams are back out for the second half.

10-6

15:43 BST

Half time

We will be right back with you for coverage of the second half.

10-6

15:43 BST

Half time

The hooter sounds on a soggy afternoon at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium. Batley lead Halifax 10-6.

15:40 BST

Penalty

And Woods makes no mistake. It’s three out of three for him this afternoon.

10-6

15:40 BST

Penalty

Yet another penalty in Batley’s favour and they will look to extend the lead with the boot of Woods.

8-6

15:36 BST

35

There is no stop-clock in the stadium today, so we might have a little more than five minutes left of this first half.

8-6

15:32 BST

32

Woods slots it over. Batley back in front.

8-6

15:32 BST

31

Scores are level with the kick to come...

6-6

15:32 BST

31

Alistair Leak did all the hard work prior, with Lucas Walshaw then powering over from close range.

6-6

15:31 BST

TRY!

Batley do indeed make the pressure pay and hit back!

6-6

15:30 BST

29

The Bulldogs follow that up by winning another penalty. They are piling on the pressure here.

2-6

15:29 BST

28

Chaotic period of play as Batley keep the ball alive on the last, ending with a high kick which is knocked on by Butterworth.

2-6

