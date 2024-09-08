Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between play-off chasers Batley Bulldogs and Doncaster.

Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Doncaster LIVE
We will bring you all of the major updates from the game with both sides needing a win to stand any chance of making the play-offs. We will also have a match report and reaction from Mark Moxon.
Full-time
Four tries from the impressive Bureta Faraimo, two from Pauli Pauli and one from Sam Smeaton have sealed an eye-catching victory.
Full-time
The hooter sounds. A very impressive performance by Doncaster.
0-38
Conversion
Robinson makes the conversion.
0-38
Another one for Doncaster!
0-36
Into the final five minutes here. Doncaster on the attack. They have blown Batley away this afternoon.
0-32
Conversion
Robinson makes the conversion.
32-0
Another Doncaster attack. Yet another Doncaster try. Sam Smeaton is over this time.
0-30
Into the final 20 minutes here. Batley have got no answers at the moment.
0-26
The Bulldogs look shell-shocked.
0-26
Conversion
Robinson misses the conversion.
0-26
It’s another try for Doncaster. Another try down their left hand side. And another try for Bureta Faraimo. That’s the hat-trick. That’s the game.
0-26
When these two sides met earlier in the season in May, Doncaster won 26-0. Surely Batley can get on the scoreboard this afternoon?
0-22
Conversion
Robinson makes it three from four.
0-22
That was Donny’s first attack of the second half. It was down Batley’s right edge yet again. And with that, surely the two points are heading back to South Yorkshire?
0-20
Doncaster have a fourth. Pauli Pauli has his second.
0-20
Michael Ward is down receiving some treatment after a knock. He’s back on his feet and ready though.
0-16
Second half
Doncaster get the second half underway.
0-16
Second half
Mark Moxon has sent his troops out for the second half. What can they produce going up the slope in this second half?
0-16
