By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Sep 2024, 14:25 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between play-off chasers Batley Bulldogs and Doncaster.

We will bring you all of the major updates from the game with both sides needing a win to stand any chance of making the play-offs. We will also have a match report and reaction from Mark Moxon.

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:41 BST

Full-time

Four tries from the impressive Bureta Faraimo, two from Pauli Pauli and one from Sam Smeaton have sealed an eye-catching victory.

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:40 BST

Full-time

The hooter sounds. A very impressive performance by Doncaster.

0-38

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:38 BST

Conversion

Robinson makes the conversion.

0-38

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:37 BST

TRY

Another one for Doncaster!

0-36

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:33 BST

75

Into the final five minutes here. Doncaster on the attack. They have blown Batley away this afternoon.

0-32

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:25 BST

Conversion

Robinson makes the conversion.

32-0

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:24 BST

TRY

Another Doncaster attack. Yet another Doncaster try. Sam Smeaton is over this time.

0-30

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:20 BST

62

Into the final 20 minutes here. Batley have got no answers at the moment.

0-26

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:11 BST

53

The Bulldogs look shell-shocked.

0-26

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:11 BST

Conversion

Robinson misses the conversion.

0-26

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:10 BST

TRY

It’s another try for Doncaster. Another try down their left hand side. And another try for Bureta Faraimo. That’s the hat-trick. That’s the game.

0-26

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:07 BST

48

When these two sides met earlier in the season in May, Doncaster won 26-0. Surely Batley can get on the scoreboard this afternoon?

0-22

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:06 BST

Conversion

Robinson makes it three from four.

0-22

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:05 BST

TRY

That was Donny’s first attack of the second half. It was down Batley’s right edge yet again. And with that, surely the two points are heading back to South Yorkshire?

0-20

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:04 BST

TRY

Doncaster have a fourth. Pauli Pauli has his second.

0-20

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 16:00 BST

42

Michael Ward is down receiving some treatment after a knock. He’s back on his feet and ready though.

0-16

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 15:57 BST

Second half

Doncaster get the second half underway.

0-16

Sun, 08 Sep, 2024, 15:55 BST

Second half

Mark Moxon has sent his troops out for the second half. What can they produce going up the slope in this second half?

0-16

