Welcome to our live coverage of the Heavy Woollen Derby between Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams in the Betfred Championship.

We will bring you all the major updates from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as the local rivals meet in Round 16, with the Bulldogs looking for a win which will take them to joint-sixth in the table. The Rams, meanwhile, only have one win to their name in the 2024 Championship – a Round Two victory over Batley. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter on the Reporter Series website.