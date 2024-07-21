Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as the local rivals meet in Round 16, with the Bulldogs looking for a win which will take them to joint-sixth in the table. The Rams, meanwhile, only have one win to their name in the 2024 Championship – a Round Two victory over Batley. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter on the Reporter Series website.
Full time
Stay with us for a match report and reaction from both camps on the Reporter Series website. Thanl you for your company this afternoon.
Full time
Credit to Dewsbury, they gave it everything in that second half, recovering from a 19-6 half-time deficit to lead 22-19 until Joe Burton, with his second of the afternoon, and Luke Hooley giving the iniative back to the Bulldogs.
FULL TIME
The hooter sounds it’s Batley who take the derby day spoils!
29-22
Into the final three minutes. What have the Rams got left?
29-22
CONVERSION
What a kick that is by Woods!! From the touchline!
29-22
TRRYYYY
Have we seen the game’s decisive moment?! Luke Hooley is over for the Bulldogs! Have the Bulldogs done enough with that?!
27-22
We’re into the last ten minutes here. What a game it has been.
23-22
Conversion - missed!
Woods drags the kick wide. But Batley are in front.
23-22
TRRRYYY
Batley are back in front!! Joe Burton is over for his second of the afternoon after the Bulldogs work it neatly to the left!!
23-22
Well into the last 20 minutes here. The game is on a knife-edge.
19-22
Where has this come from? Now it’s Batley who have it all to do!
19-22
Conversion
Turner makes no mistake with this one.
19-22
What a lovely weaving run that is from Butterworth! The Bulldogs’ defenders had no answers!
19-20
TRRRYYYY
CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?!?! REISS BUTTERWORTH HAS TURNED THE GAME ON ITS HEAD!!!
19-20
Conversion...
...is missed by Turner. But the Rams are only three behind. What a response this has been since the interval!
19-16
TRRRYYY
Ohhhhh you can’t take your eyes off this!! The Rams are right, right back in this now. Bailey O’Connor does brilliantly to find Restall who scampers clear to dive over in the corner.
19-16
Conversion
Turner adds the extras.
19-12
TRRRYYY
The Rams are right back in this derby contest!! Carr is over for his second!!
19-10
