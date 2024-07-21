Live

Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Jul 2024, 14:13 BST
The Fox's Biscuits Stadium.The Fox's Biscuits Stadium.

Welcome to our live coverage of the Heavy Woollen Derby between Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams in the Betfred Championship.

We will bring you all the major updates from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as the local rivals meet in Round 16, with the Bulldogs looking for a win which will take them to joint-sixth in the table. The Rams, meanwhile, only have one win to their name in the 2024 Championship – a Round Two victory over Batley. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter on the Reporter Series website.

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:42 BST

Full time

Stay with us for a match report and reaction from both camps on the Reporter Series website. Thanl you for your company this afternoon.

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:42 BST

Full time

Credit to Dewsbury, they gave it everything in that second half, recovering from a 19-6 half-time deficit to lead 22-19 until Joe Burton, with his second of the afternoon, and Luke Hooley giving the iniative back to the Bulldogs.

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:40 BST

FULL TIME

The hooter sounds it’s Batley who take the derby day spoils!

29-22

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:36 BST

77

Into the final three minutes. What have the Rams got left?

29-22

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:34 BST

CONVERSION

What a kick that is by Woods!! From the touchline!

29-22

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:33 BST

TRRYYYY

Have we seen the game’s decisive moment?! Luke Hooley is over for the Bulldogs! Have the Bulldogs done enough with that?!

27-22

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:30 BST

70

We’re into the last ten minutes here. What a game it has been.

23-22

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:26 BST

Conversion - missed!

Woods drags the kick wide. But Batley are in front.

23-22

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:25 BST

TRRRYYY

Batley are back in front!! Joe Burton is over for his second of the afternoon after the Bulldogs work it neatly to the left!!

23-22

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:21 BST

63

Well into the last 20 minutes here. The game is on a knife-edge.

19-22

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:14 BST

57

Where has this come from? Now it’s Batley who have it all to do!

19-22

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:14 BST

Conversion

Turner makes no mistake with this one.

19-22

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:13 BST

TRRRYY

What a lovely weaving run that is from Butterworth! The Bulldogs’ defenders had no answers!

19-20

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:13 BST

TRRRYYYY

CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?!?! REISS BUTTERWORTH HAS TURNED THE GAME ON ITS HEAD!!!

19-20

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:11 BST

Conversion...

...is missed by Turner. But the Rams are only three behind. What a response this has been since the interval!

19-16

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:11 BST

TRRRYYY

Ohhhhh you can’t take your eyes off this!! The Rams are right, right back in this now. Bailey O’Connor does brilliantly to find Restall who scampers clear to dive over in the corner.

19-16

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:06 BST

Conversion

Turner adds the extras.

19-12

Sun, 21 Jul, 2024, 16:05 BST

TRRRYYY

The Rams are right back in this derby contest!! Carr is over for his second!!

19-10

