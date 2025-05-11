Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the Championship clash as the Bulldogs meet the Bulls for the first time since the pair’s fiery 1895 Cup encounter in March. We will also have a match report on the Reporter Series website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction.
Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls LIVE
Thank you
Thank you for your company today. We will see you soon.
Full Time
Stay with us for a match report and reaction from Mark Moxon on the Reporter Series website.
Full Time
And that is that. Bradford show why they are the Championship’s form side. That’s five wins from five. Batley have been completely outplayed.
12-48
Conversion
Hooley can’t miss this one.
12-48
It’s Jordan Lilley who streaks through to score.
12-46
There’s time for one more Bradford try right on the hooter.
12-46
We have about five minutes remaining.
12-42
Conversion...
...it’s the first one Hooley has missed today...
12-42
Blake is over for the Bulls.
12-42
Another try for the Bulls.
12-42
We have got about 15 minutes remaining here at the Mount. The Bulls are firmly in control.
12-38
The Bulls denied a seemingly decent try from Guy Armitage.
12-38
Bradford have found their groove again and drive the Bulldogs back and force them into a goal-line drop-out.
12-38
Conversion
Hooley is on target again.
12-38
Tyran Ott is the one who takes the plaudits.
6-38
Try - Another sickener for Batley who concede straight after scoring themselves.
12-36
Conversion
And Woods makes the conversion from a difficult angle.
12-32
TRRRRYYY
Alfie Dean is over on the far side after a lovely team move with quick hands.
10-32