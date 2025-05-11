Live

Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th May 2025, 14:14 BST
The Fox's Biscuits Stadium showered in glorious sunshine ahead of the West Yorkshire derby between Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls.placeholder image
Welcome to our live coverage of what should be another fierce West Yorkshire derby between Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

We will bring you all the major updates from the Championship clash as the Bulldogs meet the Bulls for the first time since the pair’s fiery 1895 Cup encounter in March. We will also have a match report on the Reporter Series website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:49 BST

Thank you

Thank you for your company today. We will see you soon.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:49 BST

Full Time

Stay with us for a match report and reaction from Mark Moxon on the Reporter Series website.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:48 BST

Full Time

And that is that. Bradford show why they are the Championship’s form side. That’s five wins from five. Batley have been completely outplayed.

12-48

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:47 BST

Conversion

Hooley can’t miss this one.

12-48

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:47 BST

80

It’s Jordan Lilley who streaks through to score.

12-46

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:46 BST

TRY

There’s time for one more Bradford try right on the hooter.

12-46

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:40 BST

75

We have about five minutes remaining.

12-42

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:40 BST

Conversion...

...it’s the first one Hooley has missed today...

12-42

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:39 BST

TRY

Blake is over for the Bulls.

12-42

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:37 BST

73

Another try for the Bulls.

12-42

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:28 BST

65

We have got about 15 minutes remaining here at the Mount. The Bulls are firmly in control.

12-38

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:17 BST

56

The Bulls denied a seemingly decent try from Guy Armitage.

12-38

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:12 BST

52

Bradford have found their groove again and drive the Bulldogs back and force them into a goal-line drop-out.

12-38

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:10 BST

Conversion

Hooley is on target again.

12-38

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:10 BST

49

Tyran Ott is the one who takes the plaudits.

6-38

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:09 BST

48

Try - Another sickener for Batley who concede straight after scoring themselves.

12-36

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:05 BST

Conversion

And Woods makes the conversion from a difficult angle.

12-32

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:04 BST

TRRRRYYY

Alfie Dean is over on the far side after a lovely team move with quick hands.

10-32

