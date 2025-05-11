Welcome to our live coverage of what should be another fierce West Yorkshire derby between Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

We will bring you all the major updates from the Championship clash as the Bulldogs meet the Bulls for the first time since the pair’s fiery 1895 Cup encounter in March. We will also have a match report on the Reporter Series website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction.