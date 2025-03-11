Dewsbury celebrate victory over Goole. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams defeated a pair of Vikings to get their first wins of their respective Championship and League 1 seasons at the weekend, while Halifax Panthers continued their 100 per cent start in the second tier.

The Bulldogs came from 12-0 down to beat Widnes Vikings 28-20, scoring three tries in the final ten minutes, while the Rams beat rugby league newcomers Goole Vikings 22-16 on the road.

Fax remain top of the Championship after an 18-10 victory at York Knights, leaving them as the only team in the division with three wins out of three.

Jackson Walker is tackled. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Batley are also undefeated having drawn their opening and only league game before Sunday’s clash with the Vikings at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium with Oldham.

They had to do it the hard way though against a Widnes side who had won their first two league games against Toulouse and Sheffield Eagles.

The visitors raced into a 12-0 lead thanks to tries from Matty Fozard and Rhys Williams before Batley hit back through Jack Render before the break.

Former Bulldogs star Tom Gilmore extended the lead to 14-6 with a penalty at the start of the second half before Joe Arundel cut the deficit after taking a short pass.

Dewsbury's Dan Coates. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

But Batley, dealing with an injury crisis and down to the bare bones, were left facing an uphill challenge when Max Roberts went over with just 15 minutes remaining to make it 20-12.

However, the Bulldogs are notoriously at their dogged best when their backs are against the walls and they produced a resurgent comeback thanks to a try from Elliot Kear to give them hope before Brad Martin, who joined on loan from Leigh Leopards, grabbed a late double to seal a stunning 28-20 triumph.

Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon told the Reporter Series:

“The boys were excellent again. I don’t know how they’ve done it because we were busted for numbers. We took Brad Martin on loan from Leigh, and we had two lads from Wakefield pencilled in, so I thought I had just about settled on a team and cracked it, bearing in mind I knew a couple of the lads were carrying niggles in Joe Arundel (sore calf) and James Brown.

“Robbie Butterworth was also poorly on the day and Jack Render had been ill all week as well which didn’t help. Jayden Myers then got pulled back to Wakefield last thing on Friday, so we were down to our last 18 players.

“But the lads were just exceptional again. There was lots of adversity but the lads just pulled together and produced a great performance.

“Every game is going to be tough, no matter what the situation is. But Widnes had started the season great and they started the game well as well.

“We went 12-0 behind going uphill in the first half. But we managed to get a score back and went in 12-6 at half-time so we gave ourselves every chance.

“We still kept coughing the ball up for a 15 minute period in that second half and didn’t play particularly well. We made it difficult for ourselves but they found a way.

“There are some really good signs.”

Halifax Panthers are at the summit of the Championship after their victory at York to continue their perfect start to 2025.

They had to do it the hard way though and left it late through a last-gasp Brandon Douglas try to seal the 18-10 win.

Fax had built a strong foundation with a 12-0 lead before York, who had beaten Kyle Eastmond’s men in the 1895 Cup at the same venue the weekend before, fought back to get within two points to make it a nervy ending before Douglas’ final intervention.

Douglas was recalled to the Panthers line up alongside captain Ben Crooks and James Woodburn-Hall, who slotted back into the halves, with 18-year-old England Academy Captain George Whitby keeping his place.

And the St Helens youngster produced a moment of real quality to open the scoring, chipping over the top before racing onto the ball and touching down.

Louis Jouffret added the conversion and a penalty before Zack McComb was sent to the sin bin. But Fax defended diligently to keep York out and scoreless.

Whitby then turned provider for Jouffret to make it 12-0 but the Knights fought back through Ben Jones-Bishop and Oli Field as the home side got to within two points at 12-10.

But Douglas was on hand to seal the win late on as Fax made it three from three.

Head coach Eastmond told the club’s media team after the game:

“Really happy to get over the line and get that won. It was a really tough game. Credit to York, they did some good stuff. There were some big moments and big time periods where we were defending our line.

“The lads deserve a lot of credit. They put their bodies on the line, tackle after tackle. It was a great effort and one I was really proud of. The lads are enjoying it and rightly so.”

Elsewhere in the Championship, Featherstone Rovers lost for the second consecutive game after being defeated 19-12 at home to Sheffield Eagles.

Morgan Smith went over for an early try for the visitors after being supplied with a great offload from Corey Johnson before Fev responded to get back on terms via Jordan Williams who was put over by Clay Webb.

The Eagles, however, didn’t look back when Smith, against his former side, grabbed his second of the afternoon after great work from James Glover and Cory Aston down the left.

A penalty before half-time made it 14-6 before Jack Walker’s 67th minute effort put Sheffield in sight of their first Championship win of 2025 under Craig Lingard.

King Vuniyayawa’s try ensured Fev went into the last few minutes with a bit of hope but Aston’s drop goal put the game out of reach.

Dewsbury got their first League 1 win on the board after a close encounter with Goole Vikings.

The Rams’ early pressure was rewarded when Dan Coates played in Tommy Brierley to touch down in the corner.

Joe Summers then extended the visitors’ lead after a great pass from Jacob Hookem before Hookem himself added the extras to give Dewsbury a 10-0 lead.

Tyler Craig, however, got the home side on the scoreboard before a Liam Copland double put the Rams firmly in charge at 22-6. His second caught the eye due to Hookem’s splendid pass.

However, the Vikings did not go away as a Thomas Minns double got them back to within six points but Paul March’s men held on.

March told the Rams’ media team:

“We made it hard work again for ourselves. We put ourselves under pressure but we got a win and we can build on that.

“It was definitely a step forward, defensively pleasing and we took our chances when we got them.

“The lads will get the weekend off and recharge.”