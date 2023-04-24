Challenge Cup sixth round draw: Halifax to face St Helens in a re-run of the classic 1987 Wembley final while Batley face a trip to Hull KR
Halifax Panthers have been drawn against reigning Super League champions St Helens in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.
In a re-run of the 1987 Challenge Cup final, which Halifax famously won 19-18 at Wembley, the Panthers will welcome Saints to The Shay in the last 16.
Elsewhere, fellow Championship side Batley Bulldogs – who have never been to Wembley - have been drawn away at high-flying Hull KR, who currently sit second in the Super League table.
Giving his reaction to the draw on the BBC News Channel, Batley head coach Craig Lingard said: “It’s an exciting draw.
"Obviously we would have preferred to be at home but going away to a Super League team like Hull KR, who are a real form team at this moment in time, it’s going to be very, very difficult but it’s a challenge we’re going to relish.
"It’s a free hit for us so we look forward to it.
"Nobody will expect us to win. We are going to go there and enjoy the day and we’ll put up as competitive a performance as we can.
“For us as a club financially it should be very, very good and I think for us as a group of players and coaching staff it’ll be great for us to pit ourselves against one of the form teams in Super League.”
Here is the draw in full:
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
Castleford Tigers v Hull FC
York Knights v London Broncos
Halifax Panthers v St Helens
Hull KR v Batley Bulldogs
Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants
Ties will be played over the weekend of May 20-21.