There could be another Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams game for fans to enjoy if they both win the second round of the Challenge Cup this weekend. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Batley Bulldogs have been warned not to “underestimate” Newcastle Thunder at the weekend as they aim to set up a Heavy Woollen derby in the Challenge Cup.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bulldogs travel to the League 1 outfit on Sunday, January 26 (kick off 3pm) for a second round tie, with the winners entertaining either Dewsbury Moor Maroons or Dewsbury Rams in the third round.

But Mark Moxon’s men make the trip to the North East on the back of a 34-30 friendly defeat at home to Midlands Hurricanes, another third tier side.

And the head coach is hoping for a positive response.

Action from the Boxing Day friendly between Batley and Dewsbury. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

He told the Reporter Series:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I expected a tough challenge and that was certainly what we got. The lads maybe underestimated the challenge we were going to face but I thought Midlands were excellent on the day and they deserved the win.

“I think it will serve us as a kick up the backside going into this weekend against another League 1 team. It was a kind reminder.

“There were a few mitigating factors in that we had 18 because I wanted to get some realistic minutes into the lads, so I didn’t want to be chopping and changing all the time.

“They had 23, so they were going to be a little bit fresher than us at times. We also had a tough session against Huddersfield on the Wednesday. That was purposeful because I wanted to get a bit of resilience into the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But full respect to Midlands, they socked it to us and caught us a little bit cold on the day.”

Batley and Newcastle will already know their third round opponents before a ball is thrown with the Dewsbury derby being played on Saturday - at Mount Pleasant.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead but I’ll certainly be at the Mount on Saturday watching that game with interest,” Moxon revealed. “Hopefully we can then go to Newcastle and get the job done.”

He added: “I’d be exactly the same if I was head coach and we were drawn at home (on the Moor v Rams fixture being played at Batley). I’d want to play at home or a neutral ground, and certainly not at their home. I 100 per cent understand where they are coming from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think it’s political or game play, I think they just want the contest as fair and as level as possible. They got drawn at home so they wanted an advantage and they certainly don’t want a disadvantage.”

Moxon could be dealt with a team selection dilemma ahead of the cup tie, due to the impressive pre-season performances of Jonah Parsons.

Moxon said: “Jonah equipped himself very well at half (against Midlands). He has given us a genuine option at half. When he has played at 9, in the Boxing Day game and in training, he has also excelled.

“He is going to make it very difficult for me this week. I’m hoping to have Brandon (Moore) and Leaky (Alistair Leak) available as well for 9s and Whitey (Ben White) and Woodsy (Josh Woods) will be available for halves as well.

"He is going to make it very difficult and it’s going to make it very hard for me not to select him in the 17.

“That’s credit to how he has knuckled down to training and how he has performed in the pre-season games.”