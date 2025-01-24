Challenge Cup preview: Batley Bulldogs cannot ‘underestimate’ Newcastle Thunder with potential Heavy Woollen derby on horizon
The Bulldogs travel to the League 1 outfit on Sunday, January 26 (kick off 3pm) for a second round tie, with the winners entertaining either Dewsbury Moor Maroons or Dewsbury Rams in the third round.
But Mark Moxon’s men make the trip to the North East on the back of a 34-30 friendly defeat at home to Midlands Hurricanes, another third tier side.
And the head coach is hoping for a positive response.
He told the Reporter Series:
“I expected a tough challenge and that was certainly what we got. The lads maybe underestimated the challenge we were going to face but I thought Midlands were excellent on the day and they deserved the win.
“I think it will serve us as a kick up the backside going into this weekend against another League 1 team. It was a kind reminder.
“There were a few mitigating factors in that we had 18 because I wanted to get some realistic minutes into the lads, so I didn’t want to be chopping and changing all the time.
“They had 23, so they were going to be a little bit fresher than us at times. We also had a tough session against Huddersfield on the Wednesday. That was purposeful because I wanted to get a bit of resilience into the lads.
“But full respect to Midlands, they socked it to us and caught us a little bit cold on the day.”
Batley and Newcastle will already know their third round opponents before a ball is thrown with the Dewsbury derby being played on Saturday - at Mount Pleasant.
“I don’t want to look too far ahead but I’ll certainly be at the Mount on Saturday watching that game with interest,” Moxon revealed. “Hopefully we can then go to Newcastle and get the job done.”
He added: “I’d be exactly the same if I was head coach and we were drawn at home (on the Moor v Rams fixture being played at Batley). I’d want to play at home or a neutral ground, and certainly not at their home. I 100 per cent understand where they are coming from there.
“I don’t think it’s political or game play, I think they just want the contest as fair and as level as possible. They got drawn at home so they wanted an advantage and they certainly don’t want a disadvantage.”
Moxon could be dealt with a team selection dilemma ahead of the cup tie, due to the impressive pre-season performances of Jonah Parsons.
Moxon said: “Jonah equipped himself very well at half (against Midlands). He has given us a genuine option at half. When he has played at 9, in the Boxing Day game and in training, he has also excelled.
“He is going to make it very difficult for me this week. I’m hoping to have Brandon (Moore) and Leaky (Alistair Leak) available as well for 9s and Whitey (Ben White) and Woodsy (Josh Woods) will be available for halves as well.
"He is going to make it very difficult and it’s going to make it very hard for me not to select him in the 17.
“That’s credit to how he has knuckled down to training and how he has performed in the pre-season games.”
