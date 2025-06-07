Supporters of the Mount Pleasant club gathered at the national stadium in August 2023 for the first time in its 143-year history as Batley reached the final of the 1895 Cup.

And although, in the end, it may not have been the result everyone connected with the club was hoping for, the Bulldogs certainly played their part in a classic spectacle with West Yorkshire rivals Halifax Panthers.

Batley had trailed 12-0 deep into the second half until a converted Dale Morton try gave them a chance.

Then came one of Wembley’s greatest ever tries. The final hooter sounded but the Bulldogs kept the ball alive and, 16 mesmerising passes later, Elliot Kear somehow touched down in the corner.

The showpiece occasion was a Luke Hooley kick away from being taken into golden-point extra-time. But the conversion attempt drifted agonisingly wide allowing Fax to hold on for a dramatic 12-10 victory.

Reflecting on the day, current Batley head coach Mark Moxon, who was assistant to Craig Lingard at the time, said:

“It was a massive achievement. I don’t think people realise how big an achievement it was for a club of our size and the budgets we have got to get to Wembley.

“To play at Wembley was a huge occasion and it was one that everyone involved really enjoyed.

“Unfortunately we just could not get the win on the day. But it was a great day and one we will not forget.”

Photographer Paul Butterfield was at Wembley – here is a selection of his photos of the Batley fans and players on a historic day for the club.

