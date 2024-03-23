Welcome to our live coverage of this Challenge Cup sixth round clash between Batley Bulldogs and Castleford Tigers.

Challenge Cup: Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the tie as Craig Lingard returns to Mount Pleasant for the first time since leaving the Bulldogs for Cas at the end of the 2023 season. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.
First high kick gets caught in the wind but Robbie Butterworth catches it well.
0-0
Kick off
And we are off! Batley, get the game started. They will be playing down the slope in the first half.
0-0
Here they come
The teams are out. First out are Cas in their changed away kit, a lovely mint green and black strip; quickly followed by the Bulldogs in their traditional home colours.
Ben White
We are witnessing history today as Ben White makes his 104th consecutive appearance for Batley - a club record!
Warm ups
Warm ups complete. Both sets of players are back in the sheds for their final preparations.
Ten minutes
Kick off is at 3pm. Ten minutes to go!
Challenge Cup
Cas last won the cup in 1986. They have appeared in three finals since but have lost them all, most recently against St Helens in 2021.
Challenge Cup
As ever when the Challenge Cup comes around, we have got to mention the fact that Batley were the competition's first ever victors back in 1897. They then won it the year after and then again in 1901. They have not come close since.
Challenge Cup
The Tigers take a much-needed break from Super League action today having lost their opening five fixtures of the 2024 season. Batley are back in cup action having thrown away an 18-0 lead over Featherstone Rovers in their opening day of the Championship defeat last Sunday.
Cas
The visiting players receive a tremendous reception from their large number of travelling supporters. Batley players soon follow them out.