The Bulldogs progressed into the last-16 thanks to 26-4 victory, with most of the damage inflicted in the first half.

Debutant Jack Render went over before a double from Joe Arundel gave Mark Moxon’s men a commanding 14-0 lead at half-time.

Dane Manning and Robbie Butterworth extended the lead even further in the second period before Caelum Jordan touched down for a consolation try for the Rams.

Moxon said: “I was happy as the result was the most important thing. I thought we played really well in the first half but I thought we left a few points out there in the second half.

“I thought we were poised to get a really good job done on them but credit to Dewsbury. They hung in there and they made it scrappy.

“It got a little bit scrappy and we left a few points out there but overall I was pleased.”

Dewsbury head coach Paul March added: “Disappointing. We had good intentions going up there and we trained well all week but we just didn’t execute like we wanted to do.

“We gave far too many penalties away, 13 in the game, and eight errors. We just ended up defending for long periods of the game and we started getting sloppy.

“We have got to learn from that and be more disciplined.”

Moxon’s thoughts on who he wants in the next round of the Challenge Cup will be on the Reporter Series tomorrow (Thursday), while March’s preview of the Rams’ 1895 Cup match at Workington Town will be online on Saturday.

Have a look at these great photos from the game taken by Martin Sykes and Thomas Fynn.

1 . Challenge Cup Action from Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams in the Challenge Cup. Photo by Thomas Fynn. Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales

2 . Challenge Cup Action from Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams in the Challenge Cup. Photo by Sykes Photography 1978 / Martin Sykes Photo: Sykes Photography 1978 / Martin Sykes Photo Sales

3 . Challenge Cup Action from Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams in the Challenge Cup. Photo by Thomas Fynn. Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales