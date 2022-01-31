Can Batley's Mount Pleasant be the place to house the new Rugby League Museum?

Batley Bulldogs chairman Kevin Nicholas at the historic Mount Pleasant ground with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and MP for the area Kim Leadbeater. Picture: Getty Images

The historic George Hotel was chosen to host the museum, but the plan has stalled with Kirklees Council citing excessive costs that are mounting.

The Bulldogs’ chairman is still backing the George as the ideal location, but has put forward his own team’s Mount Pleasant ground as a possible alternative.

He explained: “As a founder member back in 1895 Batley Bulldogs were fully supportive of the Rugby League Museum being situated at the George Hotel In Huddersfield, the birthplace of our sport, and if there is a way for that to happen that still remains our stance.

“However, I now hear various accounts in the media and various criticisms regarding this now not being an option. A figure of £20m I think has been mentioned as being the main reason why it cannot happen. I also am not aware of Kirklees Council as yet putting forward an alternative location.

“I am not seeking to criticise any party in this whole situation and if a solution can be found to stay with The George Hotel that would be great, but if not I wish to put forward an alternative for consideration.

“In August 1895 there was this historical occasion of the meeting of founder clubs to form our sport, but the next historical occasion was the playing of the first games and the first game to be played at Mount Pleasant, now the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, was Batley v Hull on September 6, 1895.

“The fact that our stadium is still in its original location over 126 years later means it is the oldest Rugby League ground in the world. Not an insignificant historical fact and a reason surely to site an historical museum at our stadium.

“The leader of Kirklees Council is Shabir Pandor, who himself is a Batley councillor so as well as putting forward this proposal to Rugby League Cares I do likewise put it to him on behalf of the council as an alternative solution to seek to make this happen and still embrace the history of our sport.”

Nicholas set out the practicalities as to why it would be feasible to have the museum at the Batley ground.

"1. From a £20m spend it would be reduced significantly. The proposed site is land partly owned by Kirklees already and partly by BatleyBulldogs hence no cost to purchase but simply building costs.

"2. The location would have free on site parking on the same basis. It has bus routes and the train station is a short walk from the stadium or a £3 taxi ride. It is still central to the location of Rugby League enthusiasts and not much different a location than Huddersfield.

"3. BatleyBulldogs have recently formed a plan to improve the whole sporting complex at Mount Pleasant which could easily be altered to incorporate this building with a stand on the side of it to complete our historic ground.

"4. This would be a new build and so the requirements of the Museum could more easily be accommodated than seeking to adapt an existing building.

"5. This would be a significant boost to the people of the town of Batley. This is cultural and has immense civic pride and so perhaps fits into criteria for a Levelling Up fund application to be explored by Kirklees Council and our MP.

"6. Our MP Kim Leadbeater is already supportive of our sporting complex development plan and so clearly would be supportive of this proposal. We would seek support from Batley councillors initially then hopefully Kirklees and we have a preferred builder in place who has built stands ,terraces and other buildings at our stadium at very competitive costs to further assist the project financially."