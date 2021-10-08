Brave effort in vain as Dewsbury Moor Maroons miss out on Shield final

Dewsbury Moor Maroons match report

Wests will now go head-to-head with Cumbrians Kells in the Shield decider, but the hot favourites were pushed hard by the Maroons before running out 18-4 winners.

Hull opened their account when Josh Wood crossed in the sixth minute and doubled their total with a Renaldo Sokolovas touchdown seven minutes later.

Neither score, however, was converted, and the Dewsbury side trailed by only four points at the break after Lachlan Holmes replied for them with a try on 24 minutes.

As the game went into the closing quarter tempers began to fray a little, Wests‘ Callum Adkinsbeet (60 minutes) and Dewsbury’s Aaron James (68 minutes) both copping yellow cards for “use of the head”.

While the home side’s 12 men held out without conceding, Moor could not do the same.