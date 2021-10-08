Brave effort in vain as Dewsbury Moor Maroons miss out on Shield final
Dewsbury Moor Maroons missed out on a place at the National Conference League triple-header at Featherstone Rovers when they lost their Shield semi-final to reigning champions West Hull.
Wests will now go head-to-head with Cumbrians Kells in the Shield decider, but the hot favourites were pushed hard by the Maroons before running out 18-4 winners.
Hull opened their account when Josh Wood crossed in the sixth minute and doubled their total with a Renaldo Sokolovas touchdown seven minutes later.
Neither score, however, was converted, and the Dewsbury side trailed by only four points at the break after Lachlan Holmes replied for them with a try on 24 minutes.
As the game went into the closing quarter tempers began to fray a little, Wests‘ Callum Adkinsbeet (60 minutes) and Dewsbury’s Aaron James (68 minutes) both copping yellow cards for “use of the head”.
While the home side’s 12 men held out without conceding, Moor could not do the same.
Wood grabbed his second score on 70 minutes, with Charlie Lumb adding the extras. And, in the closing seconds, Jack Ridsdill nipped over to seal victory for a relieved West Hull side that had been made to work hard.