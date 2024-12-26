Boxing Day Challenge: Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams LIVE
We will bring you the major updates from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as the Bulldogs host the Rams in the traditional festive fixture. There will be a match report after the final hooter sounds, as well as reaction from both camps.
Full Time
Stay with us for a match report and reaction. Thank you for your company this afternoon and I wish you all a very Happy New Year! See you soon.
Full Time
It’s a comfortable win for the Bulldogs in the end and they take the festive bragging rights!
Full Time
And the referee blows up for full time.
36-16
Into the final 90 seconds or so.
36-16
Converted
That Collinson try was converted by Hookem.
36-16
The Rams are on the board for the first time in this second half through Louis Collinson.
36-16
Conversion
And Woods superbly maintains his 100 per cent kicking record.
36-10
Ollie Greensmith is over against his former side!
34-10
And that’s try number six for the Bulldogs!
34-10
Conversion
Make that five from five for Josh Woods.
30-10
Lucas Walshaw streaks through unopposed.
28-10
And that should be that.
28-10
Conversion
Woods makes it four from four.
24-10
And it’s another one for Alfie Dean! Great work by Kieren Hepworth in the build-up and Dean is over for his second of the afternoon.
22-10
Another try for the home side!
22-10
Conversion
Woods converts for the extras.
18-10
Luca Atkinson stretches over between the sticks.
16-10
Batley extend their lead 12 minutes into the second half!
16-10
