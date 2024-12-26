Live

By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Dec 2024, 11:37 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of the Boxing Day Challenge friendly between Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams.

We will bring you the major updates from the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as the Bulldogs host the Rams in the traditional festive fixture. There will be a match report after the final hooter sounds, as well as reaction from both camps.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:39 BST

Full Time

Stay with us for a match report and reaction. Thank you for your company this afternoon and I wish you all a very Happy New Year! See you soon.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:38 BST

Full Time

It’s a comfortable win for the Bulldogs in the end and they take the festive bragging rights!

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:38 BST

Full Time

And the referee blows up for full time.

36-16

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:35 BST

79

Into the final 90 seconds or so.

36-16

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:31 BST

Converted

That Collinson try was converted by Hookem.

36-16

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:31 BST

TRY

The Rams are on the board for the first time in this second half through Louis Collinson.

36-16

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:26 BST

Conversion

And Woods superbly maintains his 100 per cent kicking record.

36-10

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:25 BST

TRY

Ollie Greensmith is over against his former side!

34-10

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:24 BST

TRY

And that’s try number six for the Bulldogs!

34-10

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:22 BST

Conversion

Make that five from five for Josh Woods.

30-10

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:20 BST

TRY

Lucas Walshaw streaks through unopposed.

28-10

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:20 BST

TRY

And that should be that.

28-10

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:16 BST

Conversion

Woods makes it four from four.

24-10

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:15 BST

TRY

And it’s another one for Alfie Dean! Great work by Kieren Hepworth in the build-up and Dean is over for his second of the afternoon.

22-10

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:14 BST

TRY

Another try for the home side!

22-10

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:10 BST

Conversion

Woods converts for the extras.

18-10

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:09 BST

TRY

Luca Atkinson stretches over between the sticks.

16-10

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 13:09 BST

TRY

Batley extend their lead 12 minutes into the second half!

16-10

