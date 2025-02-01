Batley's win at Newcastle, which set up a Challenge Cup derby with Dewsbury, win came at a cost, with Luke Cooper now set for at least four months on the sidelines after tearing his pectoral muscle, while Samy Kibula, Lucas Walshaw and Robbie Butterworth all sustained injuries. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

There’s no game for Batley Bulldogs this weekend - but it’s probably come at a good time considering the current injury list at Mount Pleasant.

The Bulldogs comprehensively beat Newcastle Thunder 54-0 last Sunday to set up a mouthwatering Heavy Woollen derby with Dewsbury Rams in the third round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday, February 9 (kick off 2pm).

Jack Render (detached retina) is still awaiting a sign-off from a specialist, while Elliot Kear has still not featured in 2025.

Head coach Mark Moxon told the Reporter Series:

“It is certainly favourable that we have got a week off this week. It gives us a week to get a few bodies back.

“It is bad news on Luke Cooper, unfortunately. He tore his pec on Sunday and that’s requiring surgery. It could be a minimum of four months.

“That’s a nasty one for us, and in a key position. Coops has looked good against Midlands and Newcastle. He is a bad loss for us.

“Samy came off with a tight hamstring, although it didn’t look as bad as we first thought, so we will have to see how that progresses. It is the same with Lucas Walshaw who also came off. We are not sure but hopefully he will be available as well

“Robbie also had a tight hamstring but he should be fine. We are hoping Elliot is back and Jack is seeing the specialist on Monday so both should be available for selection against Dewsbury.”

On the performance at Newcastle, Moxon said:

“The lads did a real professional job. It was really pleasing. The main area for me where I wanted us to improve on from the Midlands game was defence and not to concede a single point is a fair achievement.

“We have been creating plenty of chances and scoring points in our friendlies but D was the area where we needed to sharpen up and we did that. We couldn’t have done any better.

“I did challenge them at half-time to keep them to zero, they took that on board and they obliged.”