Beverley’s Pink Weekend 2025: Batley Bulldogs raise £18,000 for breast cancer charities

By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Over the course of 11 years, the Pink Weekends, which sees entertainment, a variety of stalls and family activities at Mount Pleasant over the course of two days, have now raised £219,000. Photo by Paul Butterfield.placeholder image
Batley Bulldogs have revealed that £18,000 was raised for breast cancer charities at this year’s Pink Weekend event.

The annual event was started by Beverley Nicholas, wife of the club’s chairman Kevin, in 2014, before she sadly passed away in 2019.

Over the course of 11 years, the Pink Weekends, which sees entertainment, a variety of stalls and family activities at Mount Pleasant over the course of two days, have now raised £219,000.

A post on the club’s Facebook page stated: “It is absolutely fantastic. We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who contributed in any way.

“The monies will be split equally between three breast cancer charities, who do vital work in their own respective areas, Coppafeel, Breast Cancer Now, and Against Breast Cancer.

The club has also recently confirmed the addition of former Lock Lane and England Community Lions head coach Paul Couch to James Ford’s backroom staff.

Couch has agreed to become the Bulldogs’ assistant coach for 2026.

On joining, he told the club’s Facebook page: “I’m excited to be joining Batley. I’m really looking forward to working with Fordy and getting to know all the lads”.

