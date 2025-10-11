Over the course of 11 years, the Pink Weekends, which sees entertainment, a variety of stalls and family activities at Mount Pleasant over the course of two days, have now raised £219,000. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Batley Bulldogs have revealed that £18,000 was raised for breast cancer charities at this year’s Pink Weekend event.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event was started by Beverley Nicholas, wife of the club’s chairman Kevin, in 2014, before she sadly passed away in 2019.

Over the course of 11 years, the Pink Weekends, which sees entertainment, a variety of stalls and family activities at Mount Pleasant over the course of two days, have now raised £219,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on the club’s Facebook page stated: “It is absolutely fantastic. We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who contributed in any way.

“The monies will be split equally between three breast cancer charities, who do vital work in their own respective areas, Coppafeel, Breast Cancer Now, and Against Breast Cancer.

The club has also recently confirmed the addition of former Lock Lane and England Community Lions head coach Paul Couch to James Ford’s backroom staff.

Couch has agreed to become the Bulldogs’ assistant coach for 2026.

On joining, he told the club’s Facebook page: “I’m excited to be joining Batley. I’m really looking forward to working with Fordy and getting to know all the lads”.