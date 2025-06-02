Joe Burton scored two tries in Batley Bulldogs' defeat to Toulouse. Picture: Paul Butterfield

Batley Bulldogs restored some pride with an improved display, but were still on the wrong end of a 30-14 result at home to title-chasing Toulouse Olympique.

Mark Moxon’s men were competitive for much of the Betfred Championship contest and were level at 10-10 at half-time, but ultimately came up short against opponents riding high at the top of the table.

The Bulldogs were without Brandon Moore, who was reported missing by his wife but later found safe over the weekend. Paul Foulstone, recently brought in from Dewsbury Celtic, made his second appearance, but moved to centre with Elliot Kear at full-back.

They made a fine start and went ahead early on when Josh Woods’ long pass was collected by Joe Burton who was able to score in the corner.

But the visitors replied as Jake Shorrocks’ kick to the corner was collected by Benjamin Laguerre who dived over for the first of what was to be a hat-trick of tries for him.

Lambert Belmas went close to another Toulouse try when only denied by held up on the line by Luke Cooper before Anthony Marion did add further points after barging over from close range.

It was Batley’s turn to hit back with Burton intercepting deep in his own half and racing clear from 90 metres out to score his second try. Woods’ successful conversion made it 10-10 at half-time.

With Toulouse going down the Mount Pleasant slope in the second half they were able to take charge from the sixth minute as Olly Ashall-Bott put Laguerre clear to collect his second try.

The hosts dug in and forced some pressure of their own, but after it came to nothing their opponents proved more clinical with Ashall-Bott weaving his way through for a try that was converted by Shorrocks to take the lead out to 10 points.

Toulouse were in again after a high kick was not dealt with and Romeo Tropis was on hand to get his hands on the ball to race in for a converted try.

To the Bulldogs’ credit, however, they kept plugging away and were rewarded with a third try as Woods’ kick was pounced on by youngster Alfie Dean.

However, their visitors had the last word as they gained good field position again and Reubenn Rennie sent Laguerre over to collect his hat-trick right on the hooter.

Despite their big effort the defeat left Batley third from bottom, with just six points from their first 11 league games, and they remain only two points above bottom two teams London Broncos and Hunslet.