Betfred Championship: Live updates from final round as Featherstone Rovers travel to York Knights in play-off shootout; table-toppers Wakefield Trinity host Doncaster; Halifax Panthers finish season at Whitehaven and Dewsbury Rams play Sheffield Eagles
We will bring you score updates from around the grounds in the Championship on what is a massive day for Featherstone Rovers who know that victory at York Knights will guarantee them a place in the play-offs.
Betfred Championship: Live updates from final round
Thank you and goodbye
Thank you for your company throughout the regular season. Now it’s time to get ready for the play-offs. I think I’m right in saying that if Fev are triumphant at Bradford next weekend then they will meet Wakefield Trinity in the semi-finals at the DIY Kitchens Stadium! What a prospect that would be! But there’s plenty of rugby to be played before then!
Play-Off Confirmation
They may have lost this afternoon but Featherstone Rovers are in the play-offs...where they will meet Bradford Bulls at Odsal next weekend!
Full Time
Fax have lost 23-20 at Whitehaven.
Full Time
Full time at Wakey. They have thrashed Doncaster 72-6.
Whitehaven v Halifax
Fax are 23-20 behind at Haven.
Wakefield v Doncaster
Wakefield make it 72-6 against Doncaster.
Full Time
It’s full time at Barrow and at Dewsbury. Widnes edge it in Cumbria, 26-24 to secure their play-off spot. They will now travel to York. And Dewsbury have beaten Sheffield 28-8. The Eagles will miss out on the play-offs. Fev will just about scrape in!
Full Time
The hooter sounds at York. The Knights have made it into the play-offs. They have beaten Fev 16-6. But Fev should be joining them...
Wakefield v Doncaster
Wakey have hit over 1,000 points in a season!! They’re winning 66-6.
Dewsbury v Sheffield
Dewsbury are now 28-8! Lewis Carr has scored. What an afternoon for the Rams!
Barrow v Widnes
Barrow are within two points! They trail 24-26.
Wakefield v Doncaster
Wakey are 54-6 against Doncaster.
Liam Harris scores for York! Does that just nail down York’s spot in the play-offs?
14-6
Dewsbury v Sheffield
The Eagles have pulled a try back. 22-8. Is it too little, too late though to save Sheffield?
15 minutes
We have about 15 minutes remaining. No change at the LNER Community Stadium. York still lead 10-6. But with Dewsbury beating Sheffield, Fev will still make the play-offs.
Barrow v Widnes
Widnes have some breathing space. It’s now 22-14.
Wakefield v Doncaster
Wakefield now lead the Dons 40-6.
Whitehaven v Fax
The Panthers have clawed it back to 22-20 as Woodburn-Hall claims his hat-trick try.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.