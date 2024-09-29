Live

Betfred Championship: Live updates from final round as Featherstone Rovers travel to York Knights in play-off shootout; table-toppers Wakefield Trinity host Doncaster; Halifax Panthers finish season at Whitehaven and Dewsbury Rams play Sheffield Eagles

By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Sep 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 14:59 BST
It's the final day of the 2024 Championship season. Photo by Simon Hall.It's the final day of the 2024 Championship season. Photo by Simon Hall.
It's the final day of the 2024 Championship season. Photo by Simon Hall.
Welcome to our live coverage of the final round of the 2024 Betfred Championship season with score updates from the monumental clash between York Knights and Featherstone Rovers, Wakefield v Doncaster, Whitehaven v Halifax and Dewsbury v Sheffield.

We will bring you score updates from around the grounds in the Championship on what is a massive day for Featherstone Rovers who know that victory at York Knights will guarantee them a place in the play-offs.

Betfred Championship: Live updates from final round

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:52 BST

Thank you and goodbye

Thank you for your company throughout the regular season. Now it’s time to get ready for the play-offs. I think I’m right in saying that if Fev are triumphant at Bradford next weekend then they will meet Wakefield Trinity in the semi-finals at the DIY Kitchens Stadium! What a prospect that would be! But there’s plenty of rugby to be played before then!

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:48 BST

Play-Off Confirmation

They may have lost this afternoon but Featherstone Rovers are in the play-offs...where they will meet Bradford Bulls at Odsal next weekend!

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:47 BST

Full Time

Fax have lost 23-20 at Whitehaven.

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:46 BST

Full Time

Full time at Wakey. They have thrashed Doncaster 72-6.

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:45 BST

Whitehaven v Halifax

Fax are 23-20 behind at Haven.

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:45 BST

Wakefield v Doncaster

Wakefield make it 72-6 against Doncaster.

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:44 BST

Full Time

It’s full time at Barrow and at Dewsbury. Widnes edge it in Cumbria, 26-24 to secure their play-off spot. They will now travel to York. And Dewsbury have beaten Sheffield 28-8. The Eagles will miss out on the play-offs. Fev will just about scrape in!

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:40 BST

Full Time

The hooter sounds at York. The Knights have made it into the play-offs. They have beaten Fev 16-6. But Fev should be joining them...

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:38 BST

Wakefield v Doncaster

Wakey have hit over 1,000 points in a season!! They’re winning 66-6.

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:36 BST

Dewsbury v Sheffield

Dewsbury are now 28-8! Lewis Carr has scored. What an afternoon for the Rams!

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:35 BST

Barrow v Widnes

Barrow are within two points! They trail 24-26.

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:33 BST

Wakefield v Doncaster

Wakey are 54-6 against Doncaster.

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:30 BST

TRY!!

Liam Harris scores for York! Does that just nail down York’s spot in the play-offs?

14-6

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:29 BST

Dewsbury v Sheffield

The Eagles have pulled a try back. 22-8. Is it too little, too late though to save Sheffield?

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:26 BST

15 minutes

We have about 15 minutes remaining. No change at the LNER Community Stadium. York still lead 10-6. But with Dewsbury beating Sheffield, Fev will still make the play-offs.

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:24 BST

Barrow v Widnes

Widnes have some breathing space. It’s now 22-14.

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:21 BST

Wakefield v Doncaster

Wakefield now lead the Dons 40-6.

Sun, 29 Sep, 2024, 16:20 BST

Whitehaven v Fax

The Panthers have clawed it back to 22-20 as Woodburn-Hall claims his hat-trick try.

