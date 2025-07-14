Battling Bulldogs unable to make most of flying start at Barrow

Robbie Butterworth was a try scorer for Batley Bulldogs in their defeat at Barrow.

Batley Bulldogs failed to kick on after a flying start as they went down 40-16 at a red hot Barrow Raiders stadium.

In the second game since John Kear’s return as head coach the Bulldogs were unable to continue his winning restart as their hosts showed why they are in the top five in the Betfred Championship.

The home side ran in seven tries with six conversions from Ryan Johnston, but it was Batley who struck first as they took just five minutes to initially carry on the good work from their win at Sheffield.

After Luke Cooper and Alistair Leak were both stopped just short of the line Luke Blake was able to get through to touch down for a try converted by Josh Woods.

Barrow’s response was strong as they put 16 points on the board in a red hot six-minute spell.

First Brad Walker and Johnston combined to send Curtis Teare through to score then Johnston backed up Shane Toal’s break to go over.

When Andrew Bulman charged through some weak defending it was 16-6 after 15 minutes.

The Bulldogs came close to hitting back with Woods’ dangerous kick having to be well defended by Luke Cresswell, but it was the visitors’ turn to hold on as as several Raiders attacks threatened.

Barrow did score again on 29 minutes when Teare went over from close range.

Again the visitors hit back with full-back Robbie Butterworth finding a gap to race through. Woods’ conversion made it 22-12 and that was how it stayed to half-time although Batley went close again through Oliver Greensmith.

The first score of the second half was always going to be crucial and it went to the Raiders when Alex Bishop charged over.

The hosts then had to repel some big pressure to hold on to their 16-point advantage and survived for a spell before finally cracking, smart handling from one side to the other ending with Aidan McGowan crossing in the corner.

Any hopes of a comeback were soon dashed, however, Toal broke free for a long range try for the Raiders.

From the restart the Bulldogs were caught offside and the home team took advantage to score again through hooker Josh Wood.

Batley kept trying to the final hooter, but were unable to score again despite Nyle Flynn and Woods going close.