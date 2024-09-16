Battling Batley Bulldogs fall agonisingly just short against Bradford Bulls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Batley Bulldogs came close to pulling off a surprise double over their big near neighbours when they gave as good as they got on their trip to Bradford Bulls’ Odsal Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With three wins in their last four meetings with the Bulls – including a one-point victory back in May – Mark Moxon’s men were not overawed as they took on opponents looking to clinch their Betfred Championship play-off place.

The hosts did achieve their objective, but only just in a highly competitive match that ended 16-14 in Bradford’s favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end it was just a missed conversion late in the game that proved the difference between the teams.

James Brown made his 250th career appearance in Batley Bulldogs' game at Bradford Bulls. Picture: Paul Butterfield

The Bulls struck first after 10 minutes when Tom Holmes’ break gave them good field position from where Jayden Okunbor and Jordan Lilley combined to send Jorge Taufua over for a try converted by Lilley.

Batley refused to roll over and hit back to level after a run of penalties took them downfield and Lucas Walshaw powered through a gap to score the visitors’ first try.

With Josh Woods adding the conversion it was 6-6 and it got even better for Batley soon after when Robbie Butterworth raced 70 metres downfield on a kick return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes raced back to make a saving tackle, but the Bulls’ relief was only temporary as from the next play the ball was swiftly shifted for Joe Burton to go over for his 16th try of the season.

The Bulldogs’ lead did not last long, however, with Lilley sending Okunbor over then adding the conversion to make it 12-10 at half-time.

A strong start to the second half from the hosts saw them force a goal-line drop-out.

The pressure was resisted for a while before Lee Gaskell’s kick was collected by Okunbor who scored his second try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no goal following this time it was still all to play for and Kieran Buchanan came close for the visitors.

Lilley and Jarrod Sammut sent attempted drop-goals wide and Batley hung on in.

They then made it a big finish when James Brown – on his 250th career appearance – came up with a ball steal 10 metres from the home line and a quick movement of the ball to the left edge led to George Senior charging over for a try.

Woods could not add the conversion from wide out, however, and the Bulldogs remained two points behind with little time left.

They then threw everything at their hosts in the minutes remaining, but came up agonisingly short of doing the double over the Bulls.