Battling Batley Bulldogs denied victory by late try in opening Championship game at Oldham

Joe Burton scored two tries in Batley Bulldogs' draw at Oldham. Picture: Paul Butterfield

​Batley Bulldogs came agonisingly close to a superb victory as they produced a spirited display in their opening Betfred Championship game at Oldham.

After an eye-opening big 50-4 win over York in their first league match the previous week the ambitious Oldham side containing a number of players with Super League experience found the going distinctly tougher against Mark Moxon’s men.

Indeed for much of the game it looked like Batley would be coming away with a victory only for a late try to leave them with just a point for their efforts as the teams ended tied together at 18 points apiece.

Sean Long's side led early on, but Batley twice led, enjoyed much more of the possession and it needed a Josh Drinkwater touchline conversion after Jack Johnson's try two minutes from time to rescue a draw for the hosts.

Oldham started where they had left off against York as winger Johnson had an easy finish for the opening score and a second try soon followed with Riley Dean stepping through.

Kieran Dixon was unable to convert either in difficult windy conditions, but it was 8-0 and it was looking like a long afternoon for the Bulldogs.

However, Batley turned things round after easing themselves into the game and had their first points on the board when winger Joe Burton finished a fine move.

With Josh Woods defying the conditions to add a conversion from the touchline they were within two points of their hosts and very much in the contest.

It got even better when another great move led to Jayden Myers touching down and with Woods again adding the extras the visitors led 12-8.

They were to go in level at the break, however, after Johnson's second try, off the last play of the half, made it 12-12.

Batley regained control in the second half and scored again as they took advantage of a knock-on by Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e from a challenging Woods high kick with Burton finishing superbly for his second try of the game.

Woods was unable to convert this time, but did add a penalty to take the visitors six points clear going into the final stages.

They looked like holding on even when Woods could not send the ball between the uprights with a drop-goal attempt until Oldham produced one last attack two minutes from time and came up with a try with Johnson finishing off a well constructed move to score in the corner.

Drinkwater took over the kicking duties for the hosts and still had work to do to get his side a draw, but he sent the ball sailing between the posts from his touchline conversion to earn a share of the spoils and deny Batley an opening victory.