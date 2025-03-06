Batley Bulldogs' Dane Manning is sent off in the defeat by Bradford Bulls in the 1895 Cup. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has admitted his side are suffering with injury “adversity” as he prepares to cobble a team together to face Widnes Vikings by any “means and ways.”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bulldogs were already without the likes of Luke Cooper, Lucas Walshaw, Brandon Moore, Samy Kibula and Adam Gledhill ahead of their 1895 Cup tie at home to Bradford Bulls last weekend.

But a physical and passionate encounter, which a battling Batley narrowly lost 16-12, saw Nyle Flynn carried off injured before Luke Blake received a knock to the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was then marred by a mass brawl which saw Dane Manning sent off, although his punishment should come after Batley’s home game with Widnes this Sunday, March 9 (kick off 3pm).

A fight breaks out in the game between Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Moxon admitted: “We have got a bit of adversity at the minute with the injured players. We went into the game with a middle down, then Flynny got carried off in the first 15 minutes with a tackle we weren’t happy about, which we’re going to send forward to the RFL.

“Then Blakey got a head knock. We were left with no middles on the bench. To do what we did, with the personnel we had left standing, was a massive effort. There was a lot of adversity there.

“It was a real passionate affair. I think the players started getting frustrated with a few decisions and it was building as the game went on. Both sides were physical in the game. We were expecting a physical challenge from Bradford and that is what we’ve got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it is physical like that you have got to meet fire with fire. It did boil over on a couple of occasions. The frustration built and built and built. As you saw at the end it did boil over.

“There might be some repercussions from that which we could do without but when they wear their hearts on their sleeve like that it’s hard to criticise.”

On Manning’s disciplinary procedure, he added:

“It will come into effect next week. I am sure he is going to cop something. He will pick up so many points and that will turn into games.

“We will see what happens but he has definitely got something coming because you can’t throw punches like he was throwing there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach is now in the process of trying to get some players in ahead of Widnes’ trip to West Yorkshire this weekend via the dual registration with Wakefield Trinity or through loan deals.

“We are busted a little bit now for players,” he said. “We’re trying to get people in for this week. We’re busted in the middle. We’re going to have to get some work done this week to fetch some players in and integrate them into the group as soon as possible.

“I was straight onto that (Wakefield) on Sunday night to see who they have got available. They’ve got a few injuries themselves at the moment, so we can only get from Wakefield what’s available.

“We will certainly explore that and see who we can take from Wakefield and then we might need to dip into the loan market and some other means and ways of getting some players in this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is another tough order this week. That is life in the Championship. That is life at Batley Bulldogs. We just need to get on with it.

“When our backs are against the wall, the lads just battle for each other.”

On the Vikings’ start to 2025, Moxon added:

“It’s been a great start for Widnes. They have always been known as a team that enjoys playing some nice rugby.

“Since Allan Coleman’s been in they’ve toughened up and have certainly got some togetherness there now and some team spirit.

“They work really hard for each other and it is going to be another tough task.”