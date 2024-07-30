Mark Moxon’s men came into the contest on the back of two great victories at Mount Pleasant against Barrow Raiders and Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams. But they could not make it a hat-trick against Fax despite racing into a 10-0 lead after 20 minutes.

That advantage, courtesy of tries from Joe Burton and Josh Woods, was wiped out by half-time as the Panthers fought back through efforts from Ed Barber and Charlie Graham.

A Joe Keyes try and a second for Barber extended Fax’s lead in the second period, although the Bulldogs made the Panthers sweat when Burton crossed for his double with six minutes remaining, but the visitors held on.

Moxon told the Reporter Series after the 22-16 defeat:

“We didn’t play at the standard we have been playing at recently. We did a few things uncharacteristically that we haven’t been doing recently.

“On the day we weren’t quite good enough. If you don’t get it quite right on the day, you get beat, and that’s what happened.”

Take a look at these photos by Paul Butterfield as the Bulldogs lost at home to Halifax. Moxon’s men return to action this Sunday when they travel to fellow play-off hopefuls Featherstone Rovers.

