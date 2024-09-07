Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has admitted it is “very unlikely” his side will make the Championship play-offs ahead of this weekend’s Yorkshire derby with Doncaster.

The Bulldogs are six points behind Sheffield Eagles who currently hold the final play-off spot with only eight points available between now and the end of the regular league campaign.

That means Moxon’s men, who suffered a devastating defeat against fellow top-six hopefuls Widnes Vikings last time out, will probably have to win their remaining four games, starting with the visit of Doncaster to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, September 8, kick off 3pm, and hope other results go their way.

“It’s not mathematically impossible but it’s very unlikely now that we will make the play-offs,” the head coach told the Reporter Series. “Everybody chasing that position is in form. York are in form, Widnes are playing well and Featherstone are in form.

Action from Batley Bulldogs v Widnes Vikings. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

“Sheffield are having a little bit of a blip at the moment but maybe they have got enough points in the bank to stay in there.

“We need three wins to get on the same points as them, and there’s the points difference as well, so it is looking unlikely.”

Asked if it is frustrating to be looking up to the play-offs after being on the cusp of the places for the end-of-season extravaganza for the majority of the second half of the season, Moxon replied:

“Yes it is, but that’s sport. There are winners and losers. We have had some years where we have massively overachieved and got into the play-offs when maybe we shouldn’t have.

“But it is difficult. Our budget seems to be getting reduced every year and everybody else seems to be spending more so it is becoming more and more difficult.

“The standard of the Championship is getting better and better so it’s harder every year to get into those play-offs. This year has been a difficult league but I am sure there will be some twists and turns left yet.”

Doncaster, one place and one point behind Batley, also need victory to keep alive their even-fainter play-offs hopes.

Moxon said: “They have invested heavily and they have got a good side. They have some big names.

“They pushed Halifax really close and it will be another tough game.”