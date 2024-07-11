Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon

Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon believes his side’s play-off ambitions are “still alive” ahead of three straight Championship home games against teams below them in the table.

After a trio of games against Super League contenders in Wakefield Trinity, Widnes Vikings and Toulouse, Batley, currently in ninth place, now entertain Barrow Raiders (13th), Dewsbury Rams (14th) and Halifax Panthers (11th) to see out July.

Barrow are the first to visit the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium this Sunday, July 14 (kick off 3pm), as the Bulldogs look for another strong display after challenging unbeaten Trin in defeat last weekend.

Moxon said: “The next three weeks are probably going to shape our season. Three wins would be lovely and if we can get them we will be looking at the play-offs rather than looking down. These next three weeks are going to be huge for us.

“That (top six finish) is still alive. We’ve had a look at the fixtures and everyone that is below us, apart from York who have just jumped above us on points difference, we play at home, and everybody who is above us we play away. We have honed in on our home form and if we can win all of them, or the majority of them, and pinch a couple of wins away from home, then I think that it is achievable.

“It’s not going to be easy as every game is difficult, as we know in this division, but that is our goal.”

He added: “It is at that time of the season where everybody’s squads are getting tested and resilience is getting tested, because of injuries and suspensions. It is difficult when we are part-time teams and guys are working.

“It does test your resilience and toughness. This stage of the season is vitally important and it is going to start separating a few teams.”

Barrow beat Batley 24-14 in May but the Cumbrians have only won once on their travels in the league all season.

Asked why he thought that was, Moxon replied: “It’s a god question. The journey is a long one from Barrow. It’s a good three and a half hour journey down, so you have got to factor all that in - and when teams go to Barrow you have got to factor that into your prep as well.

“That will have some influence but they are a good side with some good players. They are good with ball-in-hand and they challenge you. They have got some big players and a couple of decent halves as well. It is going to be a test but one we are looking forward to.”

Moxon also confirmed that Dane Manning, who went to hospital after the Wakefield defeat, suffered an open dislocation to his finger which has been cleaned and stitched up.

He said: “ He can’t train this week but there is a chance he could play depending on the pain. If there’s any chance he can get out onto the field, he will do.”

Robbie Butterworth (ankle) will also be assessed while Alistair Leak is still suspended for two games.