The fourth Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Match is set to take place on Sunday, June 4, when four teams will take part in two separate matches at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium in Batley, the home of Batley Bulldogs.

It will mark the return of the free to enter event which, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic had taken place annually, and which is in celebration of Jo Cox, the former MP for Batley and Spen who was murdered on June 16, 2016.

Team Colostomy UK will take on British Asian Rugby Association, with kick-off at 12.45pm, and then Batley Bulldogs will play York Knights at 3pm at Mount Pleasant.

Batley Bulldogs will host the event.

The day has been organised by Batley Sporting Foundation in conjunction with More in Common Batley and Spen and Jo Cox’s family as part of The Great Get Together, which sees a series of events held nationwide.

Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater, the current MP for Batley and Spen, said: “I am really pleased that the Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Match in memory of my sister, Jo, has returned four years after taking a break due to the pandemic.

“As many people will know, my sister Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist almost seven years ago in 2016.

"This game is a special way to remember Jo and the values she stood for.

“The game takes place as part of the Jo Cox Foundation’s Great Get Together campaign, which is inspired by Jo and takes place annually on the weekend closest to her birthday.

“Jo was passionate about communities and bringing people together, and this special game does just that in true More in Common style, for a family day with a superb atmosphere.

“Sport is a brilliant way to bring people together from all backgrounds, ages, and abilities and it’s great to see Batley Girls and York Valkyries feature in the game programme raising awareness of the women’s game.”