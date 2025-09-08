Batley Bulldogs threaten shock before feeling heat in Toulouse

Jack Render crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Batley Bulldogs against Toulouse. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Batley Bulldogs were unable to make the most of a fine start on their trip to France to play Betfred Championship title hopefuls Toulouse.

John Kear’s men briefly threatened a shock result as they scored first and led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.

But they were unable to go on against strong opponents on their home soil, eventually going down 46-22.

The Bulldogs had tested Toulouse at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium earlier this season when they had been level at half-time with a spirited display before losing 30-14 – and it was a similar story in France.

The visitors from West Yorkshire struck first when winger Jack Render went over for the first try on nine minutes – the start of a memorable game for him personally as he went on to bag a hat-trick.

Robbie Butterworth tagged on the extras, but Toulouse swifty hit back through James Roumanos and Jake Shorrocks’ goal levelled the scores.

Render’s second well crafted try put Batley back in front and they led 12-6 with Butterworth kicking his second goal.

However, the hosts, who were still behind on the half-hour mark, put in a strong finish to the opening half, scoring three tries to open up a 22-12 advantage. Olly Ashall-Bott crossed twice, with a Paul Ulberg touchdown in between, and suddenly it was tough going for the Bulldogs.

Toulouse continued their dominance at the start of the second half and two more tries in the first four minutes after the restart effectively sealed their victory.

First Brandan Hands charged over then Shorrocks converted his own effort to make it 34-12.

Rodrigo Tropis piled on more pain for the visitors with the home side’s seventh try, but Batley did hit a purple patch to put more points on the board with two tries of their own.

Render completed his hat-trick and Butterworth also went over for a try as well as taking his tally to three goals.

However, it was the French hosts who had the final word with the last try five minutes from time when Benjamin Laguerre raced over and Shorrocks kicked his seventh goal.