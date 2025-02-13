Action from Batley Bulldogs' Challenge Cup victory over Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Sykes Photography 1978 / Martin Sykes.

Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon is hoping his side are rewarded with a Challenge Cup tie against the likes of Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos or St Helens with finances “tight” at the Mount Pleasant club.

The Bulldogs beat Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams 24-4 last Sunday to progress into the last-16 of the famous knockout cup competition along with four other Championship teams.

But with the club launching an online appeal at the start of the month for help towards a total refurbishment of the club’s floodlights, a match-up with a Super League side is the desired draw for Moxon.

He told the Reporter Series: “We want a big side now. A big Super League club would be ideal for us.

The Bulldogs are now hoping for a big Super League side in the next round. Photo by Sykes Photography 1978 / Martin Sykes.

“Oviously for the financial aspect of it, but the Challenge Cup is not the be-all or end-all for us this year, so getting a big tie, a good occasion for the lads to play in and an earner for the club is all we want in the next round.”

In the online fundraiser, chairman Kevin Nicholas says that the club has “obtained a grant from the Rugby League Facilities Trust and some sponsorship already but we now have to raise a shortfall of £30,000 to complete the project,” which includes 48 new LED lights.

Moxon added: “The finances are tight. They always are at Batley. We’ve probably spent a lot less on our squad than a lot of the other teams in the Championship.

“Every little will help. If we can get a big club that will be ideal for us.”

Batley's James Brown is tackled by three Dewsbury players in the Challenge Cup tie last weekend. Photo by Sykes Photography 1978 / Martin Sykes.

Kevin, ex-player and now Batley’s ‘commercial man’ Danny Maun and his son Theo, will be helping to raise funds by walking 30 miles from Batley to Oldham for the club’s first Championship game of 2025 on Sunday, February 23.

Asked about the having a bye for this weekend’s Round One fixtures, Moxon said:

“Having a bye in the first round is not ideal but it is what it is. We will just deal with the cards that we are dealt with.

“We will use it to our benefit if we can and gives us another week of improvements ready for that first game against Oldham.

“It gives us a two week prep. We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on Oldham. I watched their game against Barrow last week and they play York this week so we will be watching that with interest and then we’ll do our prep ready to take them on next week.”

Asked if he thought Bradford Bulls, who produced a terrific display to beat Super League side Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup last Sunday, were the ones to beat in the Championship in 2025, he replied:

“Without a doubt, they’ve spent a fortune. Look at that backline of Okunbor, Taufua and Blake, wow, that’s a Super League standard backline without a shadow of a doubt.

“On paper, I thought the Bradford team was probably stronger than the Cas team. That just shows how tough the Championship is going to be this year and how much money people have spent.

“It’s going to be a proper tough challenge but we’re up for it at Batley. We always have been. Nothing will change there.”

For more information about Batley’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/batleybulldogs-floodlights-ps30000-appeal