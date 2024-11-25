Batley Bulldogs pleased to partner up with Wakefield Trinity after dual registration agreement made

Head coach Mark Moxon is pleased that he will be able to call on Wakefield Trinity players in the 2025 season after Batley Bulldogs agreed a dual registration agreement with the newly promoted Super League club.

​After battling it out on the field in 2024, the two sides are now forming an alliance as they head into next season.

The deal will see players who are not selected in Daryl Powell’s Trinity side able to gain experience and game time in the Betfred Championship with Batley.

It replaces the previous deal Batley had with another Super League club in Castleford Tigers.

Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon is pleased the club has entered into a dual registration agreement with Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

“We’re delighted to be dual registered with what is my hometown and boyhood club,” said Bulldogs boss Moxon.

"Wakefield seem to be doing everything right at the moment with the whole club doing exceptionally well last year and earning their place back in SL.

"They have put together a very strong squad for 2025 and we look forward to working closely with them.

"If we can give some of their players valuable game time for development or fitness and in the process gain some SL quality full time players then both clubs will benefit from the arrangement.”

Bulldogs chairman Kevin Nicholas added: “Matt has done a great job with all his team to get Wakefield back into Super League at the first attempt.

" I was lucky enough to attend the Championship Grand Final, which was an absolutely superb event which showed off the Championship at its very best.

"During the season we have spoken and had meetings about DR and Mark Moxon has spoken in detail in particular with Ste Mills.

"Whilst in the past we have not been totally convinced about DR from our conversations and the enthusiasm of the club generally we have been extremely impressed to say the least such that we are now very much convinced that this DR could really work for both clubs. We are delighted to be associated with what is now a totally invigorated Trinity.

"This future relationship prospect has given our club a big boost in the present challenging climate.”

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills said: “When the opportunity came up to dual reg with Batley Bulldogs, we jumped at the chance as we have a great relationship with Mark Moxon.

"I am a big believer that we will benefit out of this agreement as well as Batley. Our players will gain valuable playing time and experience and this is another pathway for our younger players to become Super League players.”