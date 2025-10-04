Batley Bulldogs have honoured club captain and legend James Brown at their end of season awards evening. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Batley Bulldogs have honoured club captain and legend James Brown at their end of season awards evening.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown has been part of the fabric at Mount Pleasant since signing from Swinton in 2015 and has had 11 successful seasons with the club.

The club captain - a fierce prop forward - was presented with a special framed memento from Bulldogs’ chairman Kevin Nicholas last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas said: “I just want to say, as chairman of the club, he has been absolutely outstanding. We got him recommended by ex player Richard Price and he had played well against us when he played for Swinton and that’s how we came to get him.

“Every year he has been at the club he has been absolutely outstanding. He is a brilliant bloke and I just love him to bits.”

Nicholas also read out an ode to Brown, saying:

“There was once a prop called Brown,

Who tacklers found hard to put down.

When he ran with the ball,

He scattered them all,

A legend known all over town.”

After receiving a warm embrace from the chairman and his gift, Brown said: “I would just like to say thank you to each and every one of you - fans, coaches, chairman, chief exec, everybody.

“Thank you so much for such a fantastic career and I’ll still be around the place.”

Brown is one of three players to call time on their Batley career, with Elliot Kear making his final appearance for the club in 2025 and Luke Blake hanging up his boots completely.