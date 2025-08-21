John Kear

Batley Bulldogs travel to fellow strugglers Hunslet this Sunday in the hope of picking up a first win since the end of June.

That 24-14 victory over Sheffield Eagles came in John Kear’s first game back in charge of Batley after replacing Mark Moxon, who resigned after a season and a half at the helm.

Since then, the Bulldogs have been, as labelled by Kear, “gallant losers” in defeats to Barrow Raiders, Halifax Panthers, Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers, Widnes Vikings and, more recently, Oldham.

The losing streak was so close to coming to an end against the big spending Roughyeds last Sunday in a thrilling topsy-turvy encounter which the Bulldogs led 18-14 in the latter stages. But former Salford skipper Ryan Brierley scored a great individual try to break Batley hearts.

Kear said: “It was the general feeling in the changing room after investing so much energy, effort, commitment and team work for each other that to come away with zero points was very gutting.

“I do think we deserved something. They have all got great hearts and they stayed in the game. But it was Ryan Brierley’s quality that just stole it at the end.

“Oldham are going places. They have invested a vast amount of money in a high quality squad but they were challenged by us and that was very pleasing. But what is disappointing is that they still got away with the win.”

This Sunday’s opponents Hunslet are on a 10-game losing streak of their own having only mustered two victories all season – the first of which came at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Good Friday.

​Asked how important it was to get a win this weekend, Kear replied: “It is very important. We have played really well in our home games against Oldham, Featherstone and Halifax – three quality teams.

​“We now need to replicate that level of performance when we play Hunslet. That is a challenge for the players to take on.

“I really do believe we can end the season with a smile on our face and in a very positive manner. It sounds silly but we are getting better."