Both clubs have only won once so far in the league this season, with York’s eye-catching victory against Bradford Bulls last weekend finally getting them off the mark – but they still remain bottom of the table on points difference.

Batley, meanwhile, produced a great effort at home to heavy favourites Wakefield Trinity in their last outing, coming back from being 12-0 down to lead 14-12, only for the visitors to eventually show their quality in the second half.

But head coach Moxon now wants more from his side as he looks for wins against York and Barrow the week after.

Batley Bulldogs celebrate a try against Wakefield Trinity last Sunday. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

He said: “This has been the case for the season so far. Our effort has always been there and a lot of the process of rugby league has been there but it’s just the final touch and the small detail which has been letting us down.

“We need to start getting the wins on the board now. It’s alright with happy seconds and performing decently against the best teams but we need to start getting some wins on the board.

“We are taking it in a two-week block now - York and Barrow before a week off. Two weeks where we want to get some points on the board.”

Assessing the Knights’ start to the league campaign, Moxon said:

“I think their start has been similar to ours. It’s been a difficult start for them. They have lost a few of their big signings. Obviously Richie Myler has retired and gone to Hull FC and Will Dagger got a nasty armpit injury, so a couple of their big signings haven’t been available for them.

“I am sure that has affected them, like it affected us when Woodsy (Josh Woods) wasn’t available for us I guess.

“They had been striving for a result just like we were and they got it against a good Bradford team.”