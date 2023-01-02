Batley Bulldogs make bold move with big reduction in admission prices for 2023

In a surprise move announced over the festive period, Bulldogs chairman Kevin Nicholas explained that the club had decided to reduce admission prices to help people struggling with the current cost of living and to help increase attendances at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

He said: “We realise that these are difficult times for many people, particularly the cost of living.

“We want to build on the success of last year. The atmosphere of the supporters who went to the likes of Barrow, Featherstone and Leigh was tremendous and if we can get those people to come in week in, week out, we could go forward big time.

Batley Bulldogs players celebrate at Featherstone Rovers last season. Picture: Neville Wright (www.imagewrights.com)

"The desire is to get more people to come and watch Batley Bulldogs and to help the people perhaps who could come and watch financially that may be pressed with all the bills that everybody seems to be getting.

“With the help of the sponsors, we have decided to take a big, bold move and reduce admission prices for 2023 to try and boost the club with ticket prices £10 for every adult. All children are free.

“That is a big step when we’ve been charging £20 and £15 in the past to cut prices up to a half.

"We have 13 home games plus the Summer Bash, so season tickets are £110.

“What we need to happen now is more people to come through the turnstiles to make up hopefully the shortfall that we know we’re going to have.

"In reality, we’re still at a best guestimate £30,000 loss here, but we have taken that risk in hope that it encourages more people to come."

Nicholas added: “We hope everybody in Batley gets behind the success of last year and comes and supports us this year, knowing that the club are trying to help the community to enjoy a Sunday afternoon at as good a cost as they can possibly get.

"It’s going to be a great season, I’m absolutely sure, we’ve kept the bulk of the team from last year and we’ve got some additions that will hopefully improve us and take us forward on what will be a competitive league.

