Batley Bulldogs let 10-point half-time lead slip to lose out to top six rivals Featherstone Rovers

​Batley Bulldogs missed a chance to climb into the top six when they were unable to hold onto their half-time lead in their Betfred Championship game at Featherstone Rovers.

Mark Moxon’s men looked on target for their second victory over Rovers this season as they went in 16-6 ahead at the break at the Millennium Stadium.

But they were unable to cross the line again after the interval and were kept scoreless for the second 40 minutes as they ultimately went down to a 24-16 defeat.

A try five minutes from time by Rovers’ new signing from Dewsbury, Jimmy Beckett, sealed the Bulldogs’ fate as their big efforts were not quite able to bring them the reward of a crucial two points.

Luke Hooley looks to get Batley Bulldogs moving at Featherstone. Picture: Rob Hare

They started well, however, as Ben White’s smart pass sent Lucas Walshaw racing away from half way and he brushed aside tackles to score a superb early try, to which Josh Woods added the extras.

The hosts hit back as a repeat set allowed them to pile on the pressure, resulting in a try for winger Connor Wynne and a Ben Reynolds conversion.

But Batley were still playing well and Woods’ long pass sent Joe Burton over in the corner for an unconverted try.

More pressure led to Dane Manning powering over from close range against his former side and Woods’ conversion with the last kick of the first half made it 16-6.

Josh Woods puts a kick in for Batley Bulldogs at Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

Rovers have suffered from inconsistency this season and showed it again over the 80 minutes. In the second 40, however, they were much improved and were right back in the contest when a strong break down the middle led to Jack Bussey going over for a try converted by Reynolds.

When Reynolds then converted his own try, scored from close range just before the hour, Featherstone were 18-16 ahead.

The result remained in the balance, though, until five minutes from time as Beckett charged over for the match winning try. Reynolds’ conversion completed the scoring and it was a relief for home fans when the final hooter sounded soon after.

The Bulldogs had pushed their hosts all the way, but were made to pay for lacking a clinical edge in the second half as they played up the Featherstone slope.