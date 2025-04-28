Batley Bulldogs in unhappy reunion with club legend Craig Lingard

Alistair Leak made his 250th appearance for Batley Bulldogs at Sheffield. Picture: Paul Butterfield

Batley Bulldogs were blown away in a disappointing display against Sheffield Eagles at the Olympic Legacy Park.

Mark Moxon’s men did not enjoy their reunion with club legend Craig Lingard, now head coach at Sheffield, as their hosts were ahead from the first minute and went on to run in nine tries in their 50-18 victory.

Ryan Millar showed great pace to race over for the Eagles’ first try after just 40 seconds.

The hosts added to their lead when Morgan Smith’s fine footwork saw him score under the posts.

AJ Wallace powered through several tackles for a third try and another score quickly followed as Matty Marsh’s floated pass sent Millar over.

Batley finally showed some resistance with Joe Burton finishing off a smart passing move to put their first points on the board.

But Millar and Kris Welham combined for the latter to score the Eagles’ fifth try of the game.

The visitors hit back with Jack Render going over in the corner and with Josh Woods kicking his second goal they were 28-12 down at the break.

More pressure followed in the second half, but any thoughts of a fightback were quickly extinguished as an interception followed by an offload allowed Cory Aston to run virtually the length of the pitch to add to the Eagles lead.

Batley dug in before conceding again 12 minutes from time when former Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams player Reiss Butterworth twisted and turned to dive over.

A consolation try saw Oli Greensmith go over for Batley with a strong carry from close range. However, Sheffield had the final word with quickfire further tries from Tyler Dickinson and Aston.