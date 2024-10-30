​Batley Bulldogs have explained why they have not been included in the IMG listing which is being used to determine the status of clubs.

​As part of Rugby League’s long-term strategic partnership with IMG the ratings, based on a number of factors, not just results on the pitch, are now being used to determine membership of the Betfred Super League in 2025.

In the figures published last week nine clubs were given Grade A status to be guaranteed their Super League place and the best three Grade B licence clubs will make up the remainder of a 12-team top tier.

Which licence the Batley club is being given has not been confirmed as their score was incomplete – but it will surprise no-one that they were not in contention for a Super League place.

Batley Bulldogs are still awaiting their final IMG score. Picture: Paul Butterfield

In a statement on their website the Bulldogs explained: “It has been confirmed that whilst IMG Grading scores are announced our score is incomplete.

"This is because our data was submitted two days late and our audit has not been finalised.

"We have no issue with this as we gave to the RFL two reasons for this by way of mitigation and we have been assured that as soon as our audit is complete we will be given our score.

"We know our score will not be in the top 12 to qualify for Super League so it is not urgent.

"The score will affect our funding for 2025, which is its only relevance to us and we will know that in due course anyway.

"Well done to the 12 clubs that have an IMG score to qualify for Super League, but very well done to Wakefield Trinity for their success at playing our great sport on a rugby field with their triumph in our Grand Final, which previously would have qualified them for Super League anyway.

"Our focus at present over the next few weeks is stabilising our finances, ensuring we have a competitive team for 2025 and making steps to try to improve our floodlights going forward.

"The IMG score will take care of itself and we thank the RFL for their understanding in all the circumstances.”