Elliot Kear scores one of Wembley’s greatest ever tries in Batley’s first ever visit to the national stadium in the 2023 1895 Cup Final. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com

Batley Bulldogs will be heading to France with “no pressure” after the cancellation of the post-season Super 8s fixtures.

The Super 8s would have seen the bottom four teams in the Championship take on the top four in League 1. But, due to the merger of the two leagues for 2026, which coincides with an expanded Super League, these games will now not take place.

The Bulldogs, therefore, travel to second-placed Toulouse on Saturday, September 6 (kick off 5pm), knowing that it is their penultimate game of 2025.

Interim head coach John Kear said: “With the way we have been playing and how we have improved, I was absolutely convinced that we would stay in the Championship.

Batley Bulldogs' James Brown. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“I felt from first arriving that we would have to go through those play-offs because there was such a gap between the bottom four and everybody else. But all the preparation was designed for those play-offs. As we have gone on, we have played some really good rugby and we have been competitive for the vast majority of all the games.

“I feel like we could have nailed all four victories in those play-offs. I wasn’t dreading them. I was looking forward to them - to go out as a club and end the season on a high.”

He added: “We are looking at playing well at Toulouse. If we go over to France and play well and challenge them, then we are capable of beating anyone in this division.

“That is the goal. We can go there with no pressure. It is a free hit.”

Last weekend, in Batley’s 30-16 defeat at the hands of London Broncos, saw a trio of club stalwarts say goodbye to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Luke Blake made a final career appearance, while legendary captain James Brown and Elliot Kear – who scored one of Wembley’s greatest ever tries in Batley’s first ever visit to the national stadium in the 2023 1895 Cup Final – will look to end their Batley careers on a high in the last two games at Toulouse and then at York as the curtain falls down on 2025.

“It was a special day,” the head coach said. “We had a nice presentation to Luke prior to the game with a match jersey with all his stats on.

“He has been a total warrior for Batley over many, many years. Our paths have crossed both at Wakefield and at Batley twice. I have got a great affection for Luke.

“And I have worked extensively with Elliot and Browny over the past ten years or so. All three of them can feel very proud.”

John Kear’s temporary stint as head coach will end at York, before former Featherstone Rovers boss James Ford takes over for 2026.

Asked how important it was to get the right fit for Batley, Kear said: “It was very important. James is a very gifted coach. He has had some success with the teams he has been at, especially at York. He has won individual awards as well.

“He has got a bit of something to prove as well which doesn’t help when you start a new job. But I think it is a really positive move for Batley. And Batley will be a very positive move for James.”