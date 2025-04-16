Action from the last time Batley faced Hunslet - in the 1895 Cup group stages in February 2024. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Batley Bulldogs welcome the Championship’s basement side Hunslet to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Good Friday, April 18 (kick off 1pm).

Newly-promoted Hunslet are currently rock bottom of the table after six defeats from the opening six league fixtures, and have conceded 236 points in the process.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the most dramatic fashion last Saturday at London Broncos when Alfie Dean touched down with moments remaining to make it 16-14, just seconds after a London penalty had made it 14-12.

“It was one we got away with,” admitted Batley head coach Mark Moxon. “We took it right down to the wire. We stuck in there and we hung in there right to the death. And if you do that then you give yourself a chance.

James Brown in action for Batley against Hunslet last season. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

“The lads deserve a lot of credit for the resilience, heart and desire they showed, particularly coming off the performance the week before at Halifax where we questioned the Batley spirit. It was there for all to see at London.”

He added: “I knew we would get a reaction. I trust these boys and we had some honest conversations. I thought the game had probably gone when they kicked that penalty.

“At that point I thought that was it. But we showed great skill and we executed the play really well. It was straight off the training field.”

After “stopping the rot” in the capital, Moxon now wants his side to “kick on” against Hunslet - the club he finished his playing career with.

He said: “We won’t be taking Hunslet lightly at all. I’ve spoken to Dean (Muir, Hunslet head coach) a couple of times and I know for a fact that they fancy this.

“I’ve heard him say we need that first win to kick on. We’ll be guarding against any kind of relaxation. There will be none of that from us this week. We need to kick on now. We have stopped the rot from the Halifax game. It is a big one for us.

“I had six years there and finished my career there. I have got some friends there and some fond memories.

“It is similar to Batley, it is a family club. They all play for each other and that is a powerful thing in rugby league.”