Batley Bulldogs find it tough going in heavy defeat against Dons

Dane Manning scored Batley Bulldogs' first try against Doncaster. Picture: Paul Butterfield

Batley Bulldogs remained rooted in the bottom three in the Betfred Championship after a heavy loss to mid-table Doncaster at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

After an encouraging effort in defeat to Toulouse in their last game it was a big step back for Mark Moxon’s men as they were 22-6 down at half-time despite playing down the slope and went on to lose 50-12.

The Dons made a blistering start that saw them score three tries in the first 20 minutes.

First winger Edene Gebbie powered his way over from close range in the corner and Connor Robinson kicked the touchline conversion.

Then prop Suaia Matagi crashed over from close range and after Oli Greensmith went close to a first try for Batley stand-off Watson Boas’s break led to Reece Lyne racing over. With Robinson landing his third goal it was 18-0.

The hosts looked to hit back and second-rower Dane Manning charged over for a try goaled by Josh Woods.

More pressure followed in the Bulldogs’ best spell of the game, but they were unable to turn it into points due to a combination of mistakes and determined defence.

And it was the Dons who scored next when Luke Briscoe finished off a slick move to touch down in the corner to give his side a strong 22-6 lead at half-time.

They continued their good work into the second half when five minutes in centre Brad Hey had an easy finish following further good handling.

Pauli Pauli’s offload then led to Gebbie’s second try two minutes later and with full-back Craig Hall also racing in for another converted try it was game over at 40-6.

Batley did force some pressure of their own, but hooker Isaac Misky powered over from close range to keep the scoreboard ticking over for the visitors.

The Bulldogs finally put some points on the board as Greensmith charged over in the 70th minute and Woods kicked his second goal.

But it was too little, too late and Doncaster had the last word with Briscoe’s long range try and Robinson’s seventh goal.