Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Struggling Batley Bulldogs will be hoping to finally return to winning ways in the Championship when they welcome Doncaster to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, June 15 (kick off 3pm).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bulldogs have not won since a 16-14 victory at London Broncos on April 12. And you have to go right back to March 9, against Widnes Viking, for the last time they recorded a league win on home soil.

Ninth-placed Doncaster currently sit four points, and positions, above Batley, who know how crucial a win could be in their bid to avoid the Super 8s at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important that we look to get a win this week,” revealed head coach Mark Moxon. “It isn’t going to be easy as Doncaster are a good side that have invested in the playing squad.

The Fox's Biscuits Stadium. The Bulldogs have not won on home soil since March 9.

“We have had a bit of a break so we are hoping to hit the ground running coming up to the second half of the season.”

On the visitors’ main threats, Moxon said: “They have got a really strong back five. (Luke) Briscoe returns the ball really well and he is hard to handle. (Edene) Gebbie, a Papua New Guinean international, has been playing on the other wing and he’s really strong as well and comes up with opportunist plays.

“Then they’ve got options at full-back, Craig Hall and young (Logan) Moy from Hull, and then they’ve got Reece Lyne in the centre who has got a wealth of Super League experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“(Suaia) Matagi in the middle channel is a handful, he is a very good player. They have got a decent pack altogether.

“They come with a lot of challenges but we will be ready to face them and hopefully we will overcome them.”

Asked about how he has found the Bulldogs’ challenging 2025 season so far, he answered:

“It’s been difficult. It certainly hasn’t been a smooth road this year. It has been a bit of a rollercoaster up to now. But, realistically, we have got to keep things in perspective.

“We have got to understand the resource and budget we have got to spend, and whatever everybody else seems to be spending as well. We have got to keep that in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got to keep working hard and try and get some wins. We are starting to get players back now and hopefully we can start putting some wins together.”

Moxon revealed that Jack Render, Lucas Walshaw and Joe Arundel are all “close” to a return to action, while he believes Brandon Moore will also be available as well.

The player was found safe after being reported missing to police on the morning of Batley’s last game against Toulouse.

A supportive Moxon said: “I have had a good chat with Brandon. These lads do it tough. They go to work all day, they come training on a night time and then they have got families to look after as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes it can get a little bit too much. I think people sometimes don’t appreciate how much time, effort and commitment they put into not just rugby but their family lives as well and trying to balance it all and the juggling act is difficult.

“We are all there to support each other and we will certainly give Brandon all the support we can.”