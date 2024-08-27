Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Batley Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back to keep their play-off dream alive in a huge home game against Widnes Vikings on Sunday.

​Mark Moxon’s men now find themselves four points off a top six place after they were beaten 37-6 by in-form York Knights and know that they can ill afford another defeat this weekend if they are to achieve their ambition.

And with Widnes five points above them the game also gives Batley an opportunity to close the gap on one of their play-off rivals.

The Vikings go into the game on the back of a 35-20 win over fourth-placed Sheffield Eagles who the Bulldogs also impressively defeated the previous week.

Alistair Leak suffered an injury in Batley Bulldogs' defeat at York. Picture by Paul Butterfield

But Batley were unable to repeat their heroics at York’s LNER Community Stadium.

Their hopes were hit before kick-off when in-form full-back Luke Hooley was unavailable to continue his dual registration spell after being needed to play for parent club Castleford tigers in Super League.

And they got off to a disappointing start as Connor Bailey went over for the opening try for York and Cunningham followed up with another. With both being converted by Nikau Williams it was already 12-0.

The Bulldogs hit back when a penalty gave them good field position deep inside the home half for the first time and they took advantage, a sweeping move ending with Robbie Butterworth going over in the corner. Josh Woods added a superb touchline conversion to cut the deficit to six.

However, York were still looking threatening and Williams combined with Ata Hingano to give Joe Law the chance to race over for a try again goaled by Williams.

Batley’s day went from bad to worse when they lost Alistair Leak to a serious looking injury and although they had done well to still be in the game at half-time they were blown away after the break.

The Knights scored 19 unanswered points with tries by Brendan Santi, Joe Brown and Jacob Gannon plus a penalty and a last minute drop-goal landed by Williams.