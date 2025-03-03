Batley Bulldogs end with 10 men but run 1895 Cup favourites Bradford Bulls close

Batley Bulldogs' Dane Manning is sent-off after a late brawl in the game with Bradford Bulls. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

​Batley Bulldogs came close to pulling off an upset in a fiery 1895 Cup tie at home to Bradford Bulls.

Despite ending with only 10 players on the pitch following two yellow cards and a red late on the Bulldogs showed all their famous spirit against the favourites to win the competition and came within a score of toppling them.

But it was the Bulls who won their place in the quarter-finals of the competition with a 16-12 success and they will take on Sheffield Eagles next with Batley’s dreams of another Wembley trip in the 1895 Cup over for another year.

The Bulldogs came from 10-2 down to lead 12-10, but were unable to hold on as Mitch Souter’s try and James Meadows’ conversion proved decisive.

Batley Bulldogs players celebrate Jack Render's try. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Souter also came up with the tie’s first points as he came up with a fine individual effort to which former Batley man Meadows tagged on the extras.

The hosts came close to hitting back with Elliot Kear bundled into touch near the line and James Brown coming up with a handling error just two metres out.

But their pressure came to nothing and it was Bradford who scored again when Joe Keyes sent Matty Gee over.

Batley were finally on the board on the stroke of half-time with Josh Woods’ penalty making it 10-2.

Elliot Kear stands up in a tackle from Bradford Bulls' James Donaldson. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

And early in the second half they had their first try as Dane Manning latched onto Ben White’s high kick and got the ball down. With Woods converting there were only two points in it.

Down the slope, the Bulldogs were charging now and after Souter was sin-binned for holding on too long in a tackle they piled on the pressure.

Joe Burton went close before a fine move ended with Jack Render flying over in the corner for the hosts’ second try.

Woods was unable to add the touchline conversion, but Batley were 12-10 in front.

Joe Arundel fends off a Bradford Bulls tackler. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

However, Bradford replied through Souter with Meadows adding the extras.

The final quarter saw more cards than points with both teams already down to 12 men when the Bulls scored their crucial try as Kear and Bradford’s Waqa Blake were both sin-binned after a tangle following the Batley man’s initial push.

Straight after Kear and Blake came back on the Bulldogs lost Oliver Greensmith for 10 minutes after the referee deemed he had come up with a late hit on Tom Holmes.

Skipper Brown joined him on the sidelines after a professional foul in stopping a dangerous Bulls break.

There was then chaos late on when another coming together involved Manning and Holmes.

A mass brawl followed with many of the players getting involved. Manning was seen to throw several punches and was red carded along with Holmes, making it 12 against 10 in the final moments.

No further scores followed as calm eventually ensued, but the clubs will now await possible further punishment if the Match Review Panel gets involved.

Tensions certainly boiled over, but it should not overshadow Batley’s fantastic effort against unbeaten opponents who were given a much tougher examination than they may have thought likely at kick-off time.